Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area. For the results of all races, go to sandiegouniontribune.com.
• San Diego Unified School District board, District C: La Jollan Cody Petterson leads Becca Williams.
• San Diego Unified School District Measure U: Leading. $3.2 billion bond measure for affordable housing for employees; facilities designed for transitional kindergarten; repairing, renovating and constructing school buildings; improving school security; purchasing classroom technology; and adding campus features such as athletic fields, science labs and energy-efficient fixtures.
• 50th Congressional District: Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla) has a big lead over Republican Corey Gustafson.
• California state Senate District 38: Democrat Catherine Blakespear narrowly leads Republican Matt Gunderson.
• California state Assembly District 77: Democratic Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath has a big lead over Republican Dan Downey.
• San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk: Jordan Marks leads La Jollan Barbara Bry.
