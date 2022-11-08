Photo gallery: La Jolla has a lively celebration of Day of the Dead
La Jolla Community Center staff members Deborah Miller, Barbara Graf and Nancy Walters attend the center’s Day of the Dead celebration Nov. 2. (Provided by Barbara Graf)
La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Leanne MacDougall (Barbara Graf)
Jim Bunch and Barbara Penn (Barbara Graf)
La Jolla Community Center board member Symphony Moussighi is properly painted for the occasion. (Barbara Graf)
Doug Diamond tries his hand at sugar skull painting. (Barbara Graf)
Members of the Mariachi Juvenil Azteca Band perform at the La Jolla Community Center to commemorate Day of the Dead. (Barbara Graf)
Richard Ramirez and Sohia Dadon (Barbara Graf)
Joan and Joe Tarnowski (Barbara Graf)
A costumed Rose Camacho paints a sugar skull. (Barbara Graf)
Sherie McColley and Bassie Kanon (Barbara Graf)
The La Jolla Community Center held its Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) party Nov. 2 to commemorate the Mexican holiday.
The event featured face painting and sugar skull decorating, live mariachi music and a traditional Mexican dinner.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
