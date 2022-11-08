La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 29, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,900 registered cases (up by 22 from the previous count) and 18,251 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Nov. 2, 36,286 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 24,985 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 19

Fraud: 6000 block Hillpointe Row, 10 a.m.

Oct. 21

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 p.m.

Oct. 22

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:25 a.m.

Oct. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 8:10 p.m.

Oct. 28

Exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm: 5700 block Dolphin Place, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 31

Residential burglary: 7900 block Lowry Terrace, 2 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Nautilus Street, 6:40 a.m.

Nov. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

Commercial burglary: Ardath Road at Hidden Valley Road, 2:50 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

Felony grand theft: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 8:55 a.m.

Nov. 4

Felony vandalism: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:39 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6500 block Soledad Mountain Road, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2200 block Camino del Collado, 2:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆