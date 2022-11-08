Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 10-17

Thursday, Nov. 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:15 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

• La Jolla Newcomers Club meets, 10 a.m., Java Earth Coffee, 1030 Torrey Pines Road. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Phillip Sammuli, vice president of development for the Armed Services YMCA San Diego, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Nov. 13

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 14

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Member Shabnam Miglani will give an update on the Global Grant Project in Mbale, Uganda. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆