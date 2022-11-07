Advertisement
Share
News

We’re looking for community heroes for the holidays

La Jolla Light logo
(Daniel K. Lew)
Share

Do you know someone who works tirelessly but quietly to help others, with or without pay, but hasn’t been widely recognized for making a difference in the community?

The La Jolla Light wants to find such people for Community Heroes, a series of stories for our editions around the holidays.

These stories won’t be about people who are often in the news — just regular folks making a difference in the lives of others.

If you know such a person, email Editor Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com.

Please limit suggestions to people who live or work in La Jolla or otherwise have strong ties to the community. ◆

News Lifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement