Photo gallery: Gilbert Castellanos plays out La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series
1/11
Gilbert Castellanos (standing) and Irving Flores perform Latin jazz at the La Jolla Community Center on Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)
2/11
Andy Nahas attends the La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series concert Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)
3/11
Bill and Nancy Bamberger, Eileen Ward and Roger Renstrom (Barbara Graf)
4/11
Gilbert Castellanos gets the audience jazzed up Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)
5/11
James and Sita Rivet (Barbara Graf)
6/11
Jill Grover, Alyce Ujihara and Jack Huntamer (Barbara Graf)
7/11
Lina Schein, Jeslyn Wykoop and Ted Walker (Barbara Graf)
8/11
La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters speaks to the crowd attending the Fourth Friday Jazz Series concert Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)
9/11
Robert and Christina Mendoza (Barbara Graf)
10/11
Jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos stands with residents of the Casa de Manana retirement community Joan Nareau, Carol Hinricks, Ken Suarez, Nancy Abelon and Roger Powell at the La Jolla Community Center on Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)
11/11
Casa de Manana director of life enrichment Veronicah Cohen and La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters (Barbara Graf)
The La Jolla Community Center hosted jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos, accompanied by pianist Irving Flores, for “A Tribute to the Latin Jazz Masters” on Oct. 28.
The concert concluded the Community Center’s 2022 Fourth Friday Jazz Series.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.