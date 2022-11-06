Photo gallery: Gilbert Castellanos plays out La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series

The concert concluded the Community Center’s 2022 Fourth Friday Jazz Series.

The La Jolla Community Center hosted jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos, accompanied by pianist Irving Flores, for “A Tribute to the Latin Jazz Masters” on Oct. 28.

Casa de Manana director of life enrichment Veronicah Cohen and La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters (Barbara Graf)

Jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos stands with residents of the Casa de Manana retirement community Joan Nareau, Carol Hinricks, Ken Suarez, Nancy Abelon and Roger Powell at the La Jolla Community Center on Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)

La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters speaks to the crowd attending the Fourth Friday Jazz Series concert Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)

Gilbert Castellanos gets the audience jazzed up Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)

Bill and Nancy Bamberger, Eileen Ward and Roger Renstrom (Barbara Graf)

Gilbert Castellanos (standing) and Irving Flores perform Latin jazz at the La Jolla Community Center on Oct. 28. (Barbara Graf)

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.