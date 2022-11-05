La Jolla High School wins CIF football playoff opener; all three local teams prepare for next round

La Jolla High School opened the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Division II football playoffs with a 28-22 home victory over Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach on Nov. 4.

La Jolla quarterback Jackson Diehl threw three touchdown passes and the Vikings compiled 179 yards rushing to turn back the Eagles, who finished the season 8-3.

The Vikings (6-5) will now travel to face top Division II seed Granite Hills of El Cajon (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Granite Hills had a bye in the first round.

Division III

The Bishop’s School (8-2) had a first-round bye and will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 against Imperial (8-3) at La Jolla High School. Imperial defeated Patrick Henry, 35-7, in the first round Nov. 4.

Bishop’s is the fourth seed in Division III.

Division IV

La Jolla Country Day School (7-3) had a first-round bye and is gearing up for a home game at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 against Palo Verde of Blythe (10-1), which beat Mount Miguel, 36-27, in the first round Nov. 4.

Country Day is the No. 2 seed in Division IV.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆