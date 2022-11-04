Photo gallery: San Diego Police Foundation’s K9 Soiree unleashes a Venetian theme in La Jolla
Chris and Vicki Eddy and Julie and Bob Novak masquerade under the moonlight at the Venetian-themed K9 Soiree in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Anthony Napoli, San Diego Police Foundation President and Chief Executive Sara Napoli, Darlene Nisleit, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, and honorary event chairs Barbie and Dan Spinazzola (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Police Department K9 Unit Lt. Chris Tivanian, Ana Celis, former SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman and Willis Allen (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Georgine Nanos, Kathryn and Don Vaughn, Kristi Pieper and Mary Ann Bosanic (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Police Officers Association President Sgt. Jared Wilson, SDPD Detective Melinda Wilson, Katherine Faulconer and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (Vincent Andrunas)
Duffy and Judy Keys, Jeff Mueller, Sandy Redman, Dr. Steve Wheeler and Lynne Wheeler (Vincent Andrunas)
Matt Ledvik, Mary Montgomery, Judy White and Bonnie Wright (Vincent Andrunas)
Former San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, SDPD Canine Handler of the Year Cassie Kinn, Reagan Ericson and Thomas Kinn (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests sample the charcuterie buffet at the K9 Soiree. (Vincent Andrunas)
Eddie Hice, Vanessa Pineda, Laura White and Paulette Mello (Vincent Andrunas)
Arlene Esgate, Kat Ochsner, John Vance and Christy Billings (Vincent Andrunas)
Gary and Maureen Sage, Connie Rock and Skip Sorensen (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Assistant Police Chief Terence Charlot partakes of one of the carving stations. (Vincent Andrunas)
Marcy Knopman helps Ali and Sheryl Ganji play the “Harlequin Hearts” donation game. (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego police Sgt. Jake Resch, Denise Friedman, Acacia Clarke, Officer Dani Resch (with police dog Walker) and Barbara Bry (Vincent Andrunas)
Jim Buchanan, Laura Applegate and Dee and Jon Ammon (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Police Foundation presented its 2022 K9 Soiree, called “Moonlight Masquerade: A Night in Venice,” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel on Oct. 29.
The evening featured entertainment, food and Venetian-infused music to support the K9 Crimefighter Campaign, which funds police dogs for the city’s K9 Unit.
For the past 19 years, every police dog in the San Diego Police Department has been purchased with funds donated by community members through the Police Foundation, according to the group.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
