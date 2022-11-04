Photo gallery: San Diego Police Foundation’s K9 Soiree unleashes a Venetian theme in La Jolla

The San Diego Police Foundation presented its 2022 K9 Soiree, called “Moonlight Masquerade: A Night in Venice,” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel on Oct. 29.

The evening featured entertainment, food and Venetian-infused music to support the K9 Crimefighter Campaign, which funds police dogs for the city’s K9 Unit.

For the past 19 years, every police dog in the San Diego Police Department has been purchased with funds donated by community members through the Police Foundation, according to the group.

