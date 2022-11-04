Photo gallery: Oxford and Cambridge alumni gather for fall party, courtesy of La Jolla-based group

The La Jolla-based Oxford & Cambridge Society of San Diego held its annual Fall Evening Soiree on the campus of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in San Diego with almost 75 alumni and guests in attendance.

The Oct. 1 event featured food and a performance by the Del Mar Quartet of Mozart’s “Piano Quartet No.1 in G Minor.”

Since 2012, the Oxford & Cambridge Society of San Diego has represented the two prestigious English universities with multiple cultural and social activities for alumni each year.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆