Photo gallery: Oxford and Cambridge alumni gather for fall party, courtesy of La Jolla-based group
Brian Beeston, president of the San Diego chapter of the University of Cambridge Alumni Society, and Anita Marovac-Beeston attend the Oxford & Cambridge Society of San Diego’s annual Fall Evening Soiree on Oct. 1. (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Camille Muletier and Marcus Fantham (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Carly McCarty and Zeno Lopez (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Daniel Novak and Annamarie Atiba (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Drs. Ross Schwartzberg and Jacqueline Chang (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Sarah Gille and Stefan Llewellyn Smith (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Sharon and Thomas Barton (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Sharon Wampler and John Newsam (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Yumie and Ed Aruffo (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Eric and Christina Wobig (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Josh Hogan and Joanna Gorska (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Lynn Lyon, Anne and Gavin Matthews and Norval Lyon (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Marine Corps Maj. Kyle Condry and Clemency Neville (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
Christine and Neville Connell and Cherry Miyake (Provided by Ed Aruffo)
The La Jolla-based Oxford & Cambridge Society of San Diego held its annual Fall Evening Soiree on the campus of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in San Diego with almost 75 alumni and guests in attendance.
The Oct. 1 event featured food and a performance by the Del Mar Quartet of Mozart’s “Piano Quartet No.1 in G Minor.”
Since 2012, the Oxford & Cambridge Society of San Diego has represented the two prestigious English universities with multiple cultural and social activities for alumni each year.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
