Photo gallery: Wine D’Vine gala in La Jolla helps support foster children and family services
Diners gather on the patio of the historic Martin Johnson House at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla for Walden Family Services’ Wine D’Vine gala on Oct. 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
Walden Family Services Chief Executive Teresa Stivers, event co-chairs Deana Carter Ingalls and Sandy Bonar and past event chair Terri Gainor attend the Wine D’Vine gala Oct. 27 in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Diana Inouye, Nayely Muller, Ken Lautsch, Fostering Hearts Legacy Award honoree Arlene Lieberman and Vanessa Araiza (Vincent Andrunas)
Brian Bonar and Michelle and Henk Bothof (Vincent Andrunas)
Matt and Corrine Fields and Julie and Dale Yahnke (Vincent Andrunas)
Raul Villarreal, John Alessio, Craig Ramseyer and Enrique Hernandez (Vincent Andrunas)
Debbie Llewellyn, Pedro Valderas, Jim Ziegler, Art and Michelle Candland and Jake Erlendson (Vincent Andrunas)
Rajah Gainey and Lourdes De La Rosa (Vincent Andrunas)
Alison Potter, Ryan Lieberman and Savannah Guy (Vincent Andrunas)
Walden Family Services Chief Operating Officer Sue Evans, Jay and Margie Robinson-Duff and Walden director of philanthropy Kathryn Stephens (Vincent Andrunas)
Cherie Enge, Symphorosa Williams, Deanna Smith and Rob Butterfield (Vincent Andrunas)
Pauline Martinson and Bonnie and Abby Wright (Vincent Andrunas)
Christopher and Mia Sharpe, Walden Family Services board Chairwoman Leslie Levinson and James Levinson (Vincent Andrunas)
Steven Siegel, Alli Michalak and Grant and Craig Gainor (Vincent Andrunas)
Joehn and Therese Caballes, Walden Family Services board Vice Chairwoman Andrea da Rosa and development and special events manager Melissa Villagomez (Vincent Andrunas)
Walden Family Services presented its 2022 Wine D’Vine gala, themed “Let’s Get Nautical,” at the historic Martin Johnson House at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla on Oct. 27.
The fundraiser by the San Diego-based organization is intended to support children and families with foster care, adoption and transitional housing programs and services.
The event honored Arlene Lieberman, who has served as Walden’s board chairwoman and vice chairwoman and currently is on its advisory board, with the Fostering Hearts Legacy Award.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
