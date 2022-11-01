Advertisement
Photo gallery: Scripps Lunch returns to benefit La Jolla Historical Society

La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart and guest speaker Barbara Goldstein attend the Ellen Browning Scripps Lunch on Oct. 29 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla.
Pat McGill and Tatiana Piotvoff
Sally Ashburn and Ellen Mae Vean
Charles Kaminski and Lyndon Little
Rosemary Norling, Carole Riley, Hedy Kleinsorge and Marei Neff
Winnie Holbrooke and Eileen Boniecka
Jennifer and Reed Vickerman
Claudia Baranowski and Tom Horvath
Bonnie Zoe Winn, Susan Comden and Tony Rasmussen
Rich Wolf and Ina Thompson
The first Ellen Browning Scripps Lunch since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was held Oct. 29 at the La Jolla campus of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The speaker was Barbara Goldstein, editor of the anthology “Arts and Architecture: The Entenza Years,” which features a collection of articles by John Entenza, editor and publisher of Arts & Architecture magazine and creator of the Case Study House Program, which from 1945 to 1966 enlisted high-profile architects to design and build affordable and efficient homes for the post-World War II housing boom. Goldstein discussed the program and the relevance of the Case Study houses today.

Proceeds will benefit the La Jolla Historical Society, which has a gallery space for exhibitions and educational programs and an archival collection that includes historical photographs, public records, private documents and newspaper archives. Learn more at lajollahistory.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

