Photo gallery: Scripps Lunch returns to benefit La Jolla Historical Society

The first Ellen Browning Scripps Lunch since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was held Oct. 29 at the La Jolla campus of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The speaker was Barbara Goldstein, editor of the anthology “Arts and Architecture: The Entenza Years,” which features a collection of articles by John Entenza, editor and publisher of Arts & Architecture magazine and creator of the Case Study House Program, which from 1945 to 1966 enlisted high-profile architects to design and build affordable and efficient homes for the post-World War II housing boom. Goldstein discussed the program and the relevance of the Case Study houses today.

Proceeds will benefit the La Jolla Historical Society, which has a gallery space for exhibitions and educational programs and an archival collection that includes historical photographs, public records, private documents and newspaper archives. Learn more at lajollahistory.org.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆