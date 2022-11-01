Photo gallery: Halloween 2022: La Jolla gets bewitched by the spirit of the spooky season
Heather and Timothy Chen are all dressed up and ready to go for the “Creepy Candy Crawl” in La Jolla’s Village on Halloween, Oct. 31. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Costumed “Creepy Candy Crawl” trick-or-treaters check out their goodies in The Village on Oct. 31. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Tom and Susanna Andrews (top) take part in the “Creepy Candy Crawl” with Zoey Andrews as Elsa from “Frozen” and London Morrow as Olaf the snowman. (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Von Clem family launches their mission for Halloween candy in Bird Rock on Oct. 31. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock trick-or-treat spectators rate costumes in their neighborhood. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Benedicte Lopez and Bob Hocker’s Halloween costumes evoke a different season. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Extensive Halloween decorations adorned many homes in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla’s Emerald Cove Neighborhood Watch co-captains, Kathleen Pihl and Jeanette Amen, organized a Halloween costume parade for neighborhood families Oct. 30. (Steve Martin)
Girls in costume participate in the Oct. 30 Halloween neighborhood parade in La Jolla’s Emerald Cove. (Jeannette Amen)
Neighborhood boys sport their costumes in Emerald Cove’s Halloween parade. (Jeannette Amen)
The Wharton family dresses as characters from Disney’s “Frozen” during “Dog-O-Ween” at the La Jolla Recreation Center on Oct. 29. Olga Wharton is Anna, Jane Wharton is Olaf and Cali the dog is Elsa. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A dog rolls out in a custom “Game of Thrones"-inspired stroller at “Dog-O-Ween” on Oct. 29. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Gwen the Skater Dog, as she is known on social media, takes to her board dressed as a lion as part of “Dog-O-Ween” at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Reggie is disguised as an ice cream sundae at “Dog-O-Ween” at the La Jolla Recreation Center on Oct. 29. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham (as Mary Shelley) reads a story during the library’s Storytime & Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 27. (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla/Riford Library branch manager Bill Mallory hands “pirate” Ben Pedersen a treat. (Elisabeth Frausto)
“Wonder Woman” Katelyn Day chooses a rubber duck toy at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Oct. 27. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Costumed La Jolla Library patrons line up for treats after story time Oct. 27. (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla Library assistant Dennis Abad and youth librarian Katia Graham reprise their Frankenstein’s monster and Mary Shelley roles for Storytime & Trick-or-Treat. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Claire Danzig, Kaleta and Sebastian Martin and Belle Tillet decorate a La Jolla Boulevard storefront during Bird Rock’s window painting event Oct. 22. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A family paints the window of Bird Rock Coffee Roasters as part of the community decorating event Oct. 22. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A costumed Charlotte Dugan, 8, got her face painted at the La Jolla Recreation Center’s Halloween Carnival on Oct. 22. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Nina Kandul, 10, makes a perfect throw into a target during the Halloween Carnival at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Prizes await participants in the La Jolla Recreation Center’s Halloween Carnival on Oct. 22. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
From window painting and neighborhood parties to furry costume contests and, of course, candy, Halloween gave La Jollans plenty of opportunities to trick and treat themselves.
