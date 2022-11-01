La Jolla crime and public safety news: Crime-ring concerns at Windansea; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Is crime ring moving into Windansea?

Amid the possible resurgence of a South American crime ring that has been blamed for a rash of home burglaries in La Jolla, a resident of the Windansea neighborhood is worried that the thieves are making their way closer to the beach.

During a party the evening of Oct. 15, the resident — who asked that her name not be published to protect her privacy — said two women carrying backpacks arrived at her house uninvited and “went straight to a bedroom.”

“They seemed surprised to find people watching TV in the bedroom,” the homeowner said. “They didn’t speak English well, and I think they were South American. I asked what they were doing and they said they thought it was an open party and they needed the restroom. It was very creepy.”

When the women left, a car was waiting for them, the resident said.

“It was horrible. They are in our neighborhoods, so it’s good to be aware,” said the homeowner, who believes the two women were part of the crime ring. “I was looking for anything out of the ordinary, and we knew everyone there at the party. The fact that they went right into the bedroom was suspicious to me. If there was anything laying out, they were fast so they could have made away with anything.”

San Diego police have said the burglary ring typically targets a home’s master bedroom for valuables such as jewelry, watches and cash. The burglars (usually three or four) are typically in their early 20s to mid-30s and wear high-end clothing and drive high-end vehicles to blend into the neighborhood. In some cases, a driver drops them off and waits down the street in a getaway car. Police have cautioned residents to be wary of people walking around a neighborhood at odd hours carrying backpacks.

The crime ring first emerged in La Jolla last year, mostly targeting the Muirlands area. After months of dormancy, similar thefts were reported last month.

Capt. Erwin Manansala of the Police Department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla, said there haven’t been reports of the crime ring making its way to Windansea, but “we have had recent cases in northern Pacific Beach and the Soledad Mountain area. We will continue to put out safety notifications on [social media] and community meetings and encourage community members to remain vigilant and call police immediately if they observe suspicious activity or an active burglary in progress. We are continuing our increased anti-burglary details and continue to work with our partner law enforcement agencies as new leads and information develop.”

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 22, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,878 registered cases (up by 24 from the previous count) and 18,200 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Oct. 26, 36,461 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,049 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Sept. 28

Theft: Fay Avenue at West Muirlands Drive, 10:40 a.m.

Oct. 12

Commercial burglary: 600 block Carla Way, 4 p.m.

Oct 16

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block La Vereda, noon

Oct. 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Pearl Street, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 20

Shoplifting: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 1:38 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Prospect Street, 11 p.m.

Oct. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

Oct. 24

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 7900 block Girard Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

Oct. 25

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:11 p.m.

Oct. 26

Felony grand theft: 5500 block Forward Street, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 29

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 600 block Marine Street, 1:30 a.m.

Shoplifting: 7500 block Girard Avenue, noon

Felony vehicle theft: 7400 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

Petty theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 6:43 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆