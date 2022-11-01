Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 3-10

Thursday, Nov. 3

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., UC San Diego “Blood Bash,” 9500 Gilman Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Yasin Torres-Tiji of UC San Diego’s California Center for Algae Biotechnology will speak after appetizers. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, Nov. 6 — Daylight saving time ends

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Osler Lane by Biomedical Research Facility 2, 9500 Gilman Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, Nov. 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

