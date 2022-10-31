La Jolla High wins Division I girls tennis team title

With 24 CIF San Diego Section titles going into this year’s Division I final, the La Jolla High School girls tennis team was second only to Torrey Pines’ 31 in the number of championship banners hung.

However, it had been six years since the Vikings’ last title. But on Oct. 29 at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma, La Jolla outlasted Francis Parker for its 25th crown. Both teams won nine sets, which brought the determining factor down to games won. The Vikings prevailed, 77-72.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

No one enjoyed the moment more than senior Aura Rosen. As a freshman, she was on the Vikings team that barely lost to Torrey Pines in the Division I championship. This time, Rosen not only swept all three of her singles sets but also rallied from a game down to win the deciding set.

“This is crazy,” Rosen said. “When I was down 4-3 [in her third set], I really wanted to do this for the team. Now, my senior year, I’m super excited we brought the trophy home.”

The doubles team of Alyssa Belinsky and Carla Perez also won all three sets for La Jolla. ◆