Hillside Drive regrading in La Jolla is delayed again to spring

A city of San Diego project to regrade the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and Hillside Drive in La Jolla to try to prevent trucks from becoming stuck on the Hillside incline has been postponed again to the spring.

The pervasive problem of large trucks getting stuck in the dip between Hillside Drive and Torrey Pines Road while trying to turn onto Hillside has led to increased signage warning drivers of the risk, with flashing signs placed every few feet in all directions leading to the intersection.

The issue persists, however, with trucks continuing to become stuck and neighbors posting photos on social media of the trucks and the subsequent traffic backup.

City efforts to regrade the intersection were originally to begin in March but were postponed to September.

The work now is expected to begin after San Diego Gas & Electric permanently relocates “utility conflicts,” according to city spokesman Tyler Becker.

SDG&E’s current schedule indicates the relocations should be complete by March. Becker said the city has requested that the work be expedited.

The regrading project will “flatten Hillside Drive’s approach to Torrey Pines Road to prevent most vehicles from bottoming out,” Becker said.

“The project also includes the installation of a storm drain system, replacement of concrete street panels and resurfacing of the Hillside Drive and Amalfi Street intersection,” he said.

“We expect to complete construction on the Hillside Drive improvements project by the summer of 2023.” ◆