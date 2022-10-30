La Jolla’s high school football teams get set for CIF playoffs

La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams are getting ready for the 2022 CIF San Diego Section playoffs. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Division II

La Jolla High School of the Eastern League (5-5 in the regular season and the eighth seed in Division II) will host ninth-seeded Santa Fe Christian of the Coastal League (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The winner will visit No. 1 seed Granite Hills of the Grossmont-Hills League (8-2) on Friday, Nov. 11. Granite Hills has a bye in the first round.

Division III

The Bishop’s School of the Coastal League (8-2) has a first-round bye and will play at home Nov. 11 against the winner of the Nov. 4 game between Imperial and Patrick Henry. The Knights are the fourth seed in Division III.

Division IV

La Jolla Country Day School of the Coastal League (7-3) will sit out the first round as the No. 2 seed in Division IV and await a Nov. 11 home matchup against the winner of the Nov. 4 game between Mount Miguel and Palo Verde.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆