La Jolla Business Roundup: New enterprises focus on fashion, food, facial wellness and more

Change is in the air in the La Jolla business community. Several new enterprises have either opened recently or plan to in the next few days or weeks. Plus, a major hotel has new ownership, a major supermarket has a new name and a longtime restaurant is celebrating a big anniversary.

Recently opened

The Well Aesthetics

La Jolla resident Phoebe Guymer recently opened The Well Aesthetics at the 8th Harmony relaxation center at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave. in The Village.

“Skin is my focus,” Guymer said. “I work on the skin and in the skin to keep it in balance, which yields glowing skin.”

“We look at the microbiome of the skin, not trying to strip it but build it up, and work with the lymphatic system,” she added. “We use a machine that moves the lymphatic system along by mimicking the pulse.”

For clients with afflictions such as hormonal acne, tension headaches or jaw joint dysfunction, Guymer implements buccal facial massage that works on the muscles of the face. “It’s like a non-surgical facelift if you do the whole series,” she said.

Guymer can be reached at (858) 262-9727 or through vagaro.com/thewellaesthetics .

The Agency

Global boutique real estate brokerage The Agency opened its first San Diego office Oct. 10 at 1025 Prospect St., La Jolla.

With a brand that is featured on international television shows including “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” The Agency has grown to more than 60 corporate-owned and franchise offices worldwide.

“The La Jolla office is unparalleled in providing both an exceptional location for agents to operate from with a near nonstop flow of foot traffic, as well as a support staff committed to furthering their success on a daily basis,” said regional manager Mike Schwartz. “It is a fantastic opportunity to launch this modern office.”

Learn more at theagencyre.com.

November openings

New businesses slated to open soon include:

Whiskey & Leather

The Whiskey & Leather boutique will open at 7884 Girard Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Ariel Hujar)

The Whiskey & Leather boutique will open its third location on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7884 Girard Ave. in La Jolla, joining stores in Santa Barbara and Del Mar.

For the opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store will offer 15 percent off everything, plus gift bags.

The men’s and women’s clothing establishment, owned by area resident Ariel Hujar, features staple pieces such as jeans and T-shirts, plus hats and vibrantly colored tops. It also hosts private events that sometimes include whiskey tastings, though whiskey will not be offered in the La Jolla store.

“My best friend and I opened the Santa Barbara one seven years ago,” Hujar said. “We were both tomboys that wanted to provide a place to buy clothes with that type of aesthetic. We wanted something gender-neutral to get guys to come in, too.”

Hujar said there’s “a little something for everyone,” including brands and styles that rotate in and out with the season. For the La Jolla opening, a winter cashmere line will be available.

“I love the area and always opened stores in areas where I live,” she said. “Plus, La Jolla needed another boutique.”

In addition to clothes, Whiskey & Leather sells antiques, decorative pieces and other home goods. Learn more at whiskeyleather.com.

Custom Tailoring by Mamak

After 10 years of tailoring in La Jolla, Mamak Bahrami is opening Custom Tailoring by Mamak on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 920 Kline St.

The business will offer custom alterations for men’s and women’s clothing, from suits to prom dresses, with most work done in 24 hours.

“I went to school for tailoring in Iran and here [in the United States],” Bahrami said. “It’s my love and my hobby; it’s everything. I love sewing and the response from customers.”

In addition to her handiwork, Bahrami has a catalog of clothing from which customers can buy items for her to tailor.

Grand-opening festivities are planned for 2-5 p.m. Nov. 6 with food. Regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Learn more at (858) 480-6674.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger is looking to open in mid-November at 615 Pearl St.

As the name suggests, patrons can have a burger that lets “the ingredients shine” without frills, said chef Perez Segura Jr.

“There aren’t going to be truffles from France, just a nice consistent burger,” Segura said. “We want there to be big, elevated flavors with simple ingredients.”

But with a background in fine dining, Segura can’t resist adding something different. For example, instead of simply using red onions, he makes a red onion jam for some of his creations. “It brings out the sweetness of the onion and brings a little acidity to the burger,” he said.

Segura grew up cooking under the guidance of his grandfather and started making family dinners from age 8. He later went to culinary school and made the rounds at fine-dining establishments in San Diego.

“Fine dining is great, but the effort that goes into those dishes is astronomical,” he said. “Food can be simple but bold. I like simplicity.”

Sold

The 376-room San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel has been sold for a reported $187.6 million. (CoStar)

The 376-room San Diego Marriott La Jolla, built in 1985, sold recently for a reported $187.6 million as part of a multibillion-dollar portfolio sale to a global asset management firm.

The hotel, at 4240 La Jolla Village Drive, last changed hands in 2016, when Carey Watermark Investors purchased it for $131 million. The real estate investment trust, now known as Watermark Lodging Trust, agreed in May to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management for $3.8 billion. Watermark’s portfolio of 25 hotels, now owned by Brookfield, accounts for more than 8,100 rooms.

Commercial real estate firm CoStar reported that the estimated sale price of the Marriott La Jolla was nearly $188 million, or about $500,000 a room. By comparison, the 416-room Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine sold in August for $216 million, or more than $518,000 a room. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Celebration

Jose’s Courtroom will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a “50ñera” party on Saturday, Nov. 5. The festivities, from 11 a.m. until closing at 1037 Prospect St., will include drink specials, a mariachi band during the day and a DJ at night.

Jose’s has been owned by Tigg Mitchell since summer 2007. Chef Jose Rodriguez, who is not the restaurant’s namesake, has been working in the kitchen for the past 35 years.

Pavilions

After more than six months of preparation, La Jolla’s Vons supermarket at 7544 Girard Ave. has been converted to the similar but more upscale Pavilions brand.

“We will feature an expanded selection of organic produce, butcher block featuring wagyu beef and dry-aged beef, a wine cellar and a specialty cheese selection,” Courtney Carranza, director of communications and public affairs for the Southern California division of Vons, previously told the La Jolla Light.

Vons and Pavilions are owned by Albertsons Cos. Learn more at vons.com. ◆