High School Football: Bishop’s and Country Day win regular-season finales while La Jolla loses; playoffs next
Here’s how La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams fared in their final 2022 regular-season games Oct. 28.
The CIF San Diego Section playoffs will begin Friday, Nov. 4. Brackets will be announced Sunday, Oct. 30.
Bishop’s 40, Santa Fe Christian 7: The Knights (8-2) finished unbeaten in the Coastal League in routing the Eagles (8-2) at La Jolla High School.
Bishop’s won its last five games by lopsided scores.
La Jolla Country Day 21, Francis Parker 0: The Torreys finished 7-3 overall and in third place in the Coastal League after shutting out the Lancers (4-6) on the road.
Jaden Mangini threw three touchdown passes for Country Day, including a 73-yarder to Charlie Gooding.
LJCDS announced that star senior quarterback Garrett “Bito” Bass-Sulpizio, whose season ended Oct. 7 because of a broken collarbone, has committed to play next year at Cornell University.
Mira Mesa 24, La Jolla High 17: The Vikings finished 5-5 overall and in third place in the Eastern League after falling to the Marauders (7-3) on the road.
