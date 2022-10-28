Photo gallery: Gala presents a ‘Starry Starry Night’ to help foster kids
1/21
The San Diego Children’s Choir and Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra perform at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park during Voices for Children’s “Starry Starry Night” gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/21
Daniel Bradbury, Voices for Children board Chairwoman Annette Bradbury, event chairs Hanna and Mark Gleiberman, Voices for Children President and Chief Executive Kelly Capen Douglas and J.D. Douglas attend the organization’s “Starry Starry Night” gala at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. (Vincent Andrunas)
3/21
Kevin Herde and Jamie, Robin and Tom Evans (Vincent Andrunas)
4/21
Geri Tovar, Rosanna Salcedo, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, Gigi Cramer and Terry Woods (Vincent Andrunas)
5/21
Heidi Niehart, Ron Heller, Carrie Cottriall and Wendy Fisk (Vincent Andrunas)
6/21
Randy and Cambra Finch, Becca and Jason Craig and Raegan and Kevin Prior (Vincent Andrunas)
7/21
Blue Curacao cocktails await Voices for Children gala-goers at The Rady Shell. (Vincent Andrunas)
8/21
Richard and Connie Unger and Alicia and Keith Kitagawa (Vincent Andrunas)
9/21
Alec Roberts, Drew Vagen and Isabel and Jacob Richards (Vincent Andrunas)
10/21
Richard, Linda, Brian and Carrie Kintz (Vincent Andrunas)
11/21
Jennifer Brown, Judy Rowles, Robert Brown, Michelle Dykstra and Teri Christensen (Vincent Andrunas)
12/21
The Rady Shell lights up for “Starry Starry Night.” (Vincent Andrunas)
13/21
Joseph and Mia Kelly, Cari Massaad, Cathy Maywood and Teresa Nevarez (Vincent Andrunas)
14/21
Pasha Johnson, Caitlin Lange and Whitney and Adam Robinson (Vincent Andrunas)
15/21
Paula Isley and Debbie and Chuck Christensen (Vincent Andrunas)
16/21
Gary and Jennifer Harris and Luis and Tea Green (Vincent Andrunas)
17/21
Kevin and Laura Alameda, Sarah Houghton, Marisa Varond, Molly Weber and Emma Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)
18/21
Travis and Parastha Harrington, Omar Sakr and Matthias Jimenez (Vincent Andrunas)
19/21
Bret and Candice Newton, Robert and Wynter Baker and Connie Corn (Vincent Andrunas)
20/21
Maureen Dime, Michele Rogers and Kerri Brouilette (Vincent Andrunas)
21/21
Mike Israel, Julie Hopper, Becky Buzzeo, Kate Broderick and Steve Colombel (Vincent Andrunas)
The nonprofit Voices for Children presented its “Starry Starry Night” gala at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on Oct. 20.
The annual event raises funds to support children living in foster care and the efforts of Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, volunteers in San Diego County.
The festivities included a cocktail reception, performances by the San Diego Children’s Choir and Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra, dining, a live auction, dancing and more.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.