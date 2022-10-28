Election 2022: Haven’t voted yet? Here’s how in La Jolla
Voting in La Jolla
Every active registered voter was to have received a ballot in the mail around Oct. 10. Residents have three options on how to vote:
• Mail: Complete and seal the mailed ballot and return it by mail to the San Diego County registrar of voters office, postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 8.
• Drop box: Place the completed and sealed ballot in any designated secure drop box throughout the county. Local drop boxes are at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.; Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive; and UC San Diego Price Center Loop on Matthews Lane.
The La Jolla Library drop box hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8.
The Jewish Community Center and UCSD Price Center drop boxes are open 24 hours daily through 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
• Vote center: Vote in person at any designated vote center throughout the county. Local vote centers will be at the La Jolla Recreation Center auditorium, 615 Prospect St.; and UCSD Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive. Hours at both are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 through Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day.
The ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, includes several races and issues of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
For more information about the election, visit sdvote.com.
