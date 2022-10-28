Election 2022: Haven’t voted yet? Here’s how in La Jolla

Voting in La Jolla

Every active registered voter was to have received a ballot in the mail around Oct. 10. Residents have three options on how to vote:

• Mail: Complete and seal the mailed ballot and return it by mail to the San Diego County registrar of voters office, postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 8.

• Drop box: Place the completed and sealed ballot in any designated secure drop box throughout the county. Local drop boxes are at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.; Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive; and UC San Diego Price Center Loop on Matthews Lane.

The La Jolla Library drop box hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8.

The Jewish Community Center and UCSD Price Center drop boxes are open 24 hours daily through 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

• Vote center: Vote in person at any designated vote center throughout the county. Local vote centers will be at the La Jolla Recreation Center auditorium, 615 Prospect St.; and UCSD Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive. Hours at both are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 through Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day.

For more information about the election, visit sdvote.com.