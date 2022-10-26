Photo Gallery: La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion brings together alumni from across the decades

An “LJHS Centennial Reunion” brought alumni and other supporters of La Jolla High School together Oct. 22 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The event, planned to commemorate the school’s 100th anniversary by alumnus Bob Vogt, a member of the class of 1967, featured food, drinks, centennial merchandise and musical entertainment from various acts.

A portion of proceeds will go to the founding and sustaining of a Viking Hall of Fame on the LJHS campus at 750 Nautilus St.