Photo Gallery: La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion brings together alumni from across the decades
1/7
The “La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion” was planned by Bob Vogt, a member of the class of 1967. The event included food, drinks and entertainment. (Elisabeth Frausto)
2/7
Kevin Rhoads, J.P. de Kervor and Linda Van Zandt were among the revelers at the La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion. (Elisabeth Frausto)
3/7
Dana Irwin, Kirsten Peay and Megan Casey-Jones helped sell commemorative merchandise. (Elisabeth Frausto)
4/7
Dozens of partygoers enjoyed the Centennial Reunion at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)
5/7
La Jollans Jan Harris and Gail Forbes enjoy the celebration for La Jolla High’s 100th anniversary. (Elisabeth Frausto)
6/7
Alumni from across the decades attended the Oct. 22 event. (Elisabeth Frausto)
7/7
Blues and classic rock band Crimson Coil played in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall. (Elisabeth Frausto)
An “LJHS Centennial Reunion” brought alumni and other supporters of La Jolla High School together Oct. 22 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.
The event, planned to commemorate the school’s 100th anniversary by alumnus Bob Vogt, a member of the class of 1967, featured food, drinks, centennial merchandise and musical entertainment from various acts.
A portion of proceeds will go to the founding and sustaining of a Viking Hall of Fame on the LJHS campus at 750 Nautilus St.
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.