Photo Gallery: La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion brings together alumni from across the decades

The “La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion” was planned by Bob Vogt, a member of the class of 1967. The event included food, drinks and entertainment.
1/7
Kevin Rhoads, J.P. de Kervor and Linda Van Zandt were among the revelers at the La Jolla High School Centennial Reunion.
2/7
Dana Irwin, Kirsten Peay and Megan Casey-Jones helped sell commemorative merchandise.
3/7
Dozens of partygoers enjoyed the Centennial Reunion at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.
4/7
La Jollans Jan Harris and Gail Forbes enjoy the celebration for La Jolla High's 100th anniversary.
5/7
Alumni from across the decades attended the Oct. 22 event.
6/7
Blues and classic rock band Crimson Coil played in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall.
7/7
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
An “LJHS Centennial Reunion” brought alumni and other supporters of La Jolla High School together Oct. 22 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The event, planned to commemorate the school’s 100th anniversary by alumnus Bob Vogt, a member of the class of 1967, featured food, drinks, centennial merchandise and musical entertainment from various acts.

A portion of proceeds will go to the founding and sustaining of a Viking Hall of Fame on the LJHS campus at 750 Nautilus St.

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

