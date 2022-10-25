La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 15, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,854 registered cases (up by 31 from the previous count) and 18,144 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Oct. 20, 36,481 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 24,994 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 7

Felony grand theft: 8300 block La Vereda, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 15

Felony grand theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 10:36 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5900 block La Jolla Corona Drive, noon

Oct. 17

Felony vandalism: 5800 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 3:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Girard Avenue at Pearl Street, 11:30 a.m.

Drunk in public: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

Drunk in public: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

Oct. 18

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 9:30 a.m.

Street robbery (weapon used): 7700 block Girard Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

Oct. 19

Felony vehicle theft: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

Oct. 20

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7800 block Prospect Place, 3:19 a.m.

Petty theft: 5400 block Taft Avenue, 9 a.m.

Oct. 21

Battery on person: 700 block Agate Street, 2 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 200 block Bird Rock Avenue, 10 a.m.

Oct. 23

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 7600 block Girard Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆