High School Football Roundup: La Jolla High and Country Day fall while Bishop’s wins big

La Jolla High School fell to visiting Christian High of El Cajon, 20-14, on Oct. 21 as Christian rallied after suffering a big setback earlier in the week when Joey Merritt, the Patriots’ leading pass catcher and a starting safety, suffered a broken ankle, ending his senior season.

The Patriots’ victory at La Jolla’s Gene Edwards Stadium has them in the top spot in the Eastern League at 5-4 overall and 3-0 in league play.

La Jolla dropped to 5-4 overall and is in third place in the league.

One of the Vikings’ two touchdowns against Christian was set up by a blocked punt by Wyn Smoole that gave the Vikings the ball at the Patriots’ 5.

La Jolla was limited to 36 offensive plays and 143 yards gained. Christian ran 66 plays and gained 244 yards.

Christian led 20-7 at halftime, but La Jolla cut the lead to 20-14 with 4:05 to play in the third quarter following Smoole’s blocked punt. But the Vikings could get no deeper than the Christian 31 the rest of the game.

The Vikings next play Mira Mesa (6-3) on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, to wrap up the regular season.

Other local results

Santa Fe Christian 28, La Jolla Country Day 14: Country Day jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, but after that it was all Eagles as Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach won at home Oct. 22 to move to 8-1 overall while occupying the top spot in the Coastal League.

The Torreys (6-3 overall) are in third place in the league.

The Eagles attempted only nine passes in the game, but two of them went for touchdowns. They rushed 43 times for 240 yards and two TDs.

Next for the Torreys is the regular-season closer on the road against Francis Parker of San Diego (4-5) at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

Bishop’s 73, Orange Glen 20: The Knights (7-2) kept Orange Glen of Escondido winless at 0-9 with a victory on the road Oct. 21. Bishop’s, which occupies the second spot in the Coastal League, ends the regular season by taking on Santa Fe Christian at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at La Jolla High School.

— Freelance writer Don Norcross and La Jolla Light staff ◆