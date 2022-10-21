Photo Gallery: Stars shine on La Jolla red carpet as part of SD International Film Festival award ceremony

The stars were out in La Jolla on Oct. 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center for the San Diego International Film Festival’s Night of the Stars Tribute.

Honorees who walked the courtyard red carpet included Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia (“Ocean’s Eleven,” “The Godfather Part III”), who received the Gregory Peck Award; Regina Hall (“Girls Trip,” “Scary Movie)”, who received the Cinema Vanguard Award; two-time Emmy-winner Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Arrested Development”), who received the Fairbanks Award; Lisa Ann Walter (ABC’s Abbott Elementary”), who received the Virtuoso Award; and Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, who received the Humanitarian Award; and others.

The festival includes a slate of films curated from over 3,000 submissions from 82 countries, shown at venues across San Diego. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. Learn more at sdfilmfest.com. ◆