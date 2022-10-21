Advertisement
Photo Gallery: Stars shine on La Jolla red carpet as part of SD International Film Festival award ceremony

1/10
Gregory Peck Award recipient and actor Andy Garcia at the Night of the Stars Tribute.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
2/10
Cinema Vanguard Award recipient Regina Hall at the Night of the Stars Tribute.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
3/10
Actors Andy Garcia and Regina Hall share a moment on the Night of the Stars Tribute, in which Garcia kisses Hall’s hand.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
4/10
Virtuoso Award recipient and actress Lisa Ann Walter.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
5/10
San Diego International Film Festival board member and daughter of late actor Gregory Peck (for whom the Gregory Peck award is named) Cecilia Peck.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
6/10
San Diego International Film Festival chief executive and artistic director Tonya Mantooth.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
7/10
Humanitarian Award winner Dr. Brook Parker-Bello with husband Ted Bello.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
8/10
San Diego International Film Festival Impact Award winner Andrew Harding.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
9/10
The cast and crew of “Mending the Line” include Joshua Caldwell, Kelly McKendry, Perry Mattfeld and Stephen Camelio.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
10/10
Attendees gather to view the red carpet and mingle at the San Diego International Film Festival’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center courtyard in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
The stars were out in La Jolla on Oct. 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center for the San Diego International Film Festival’s Night of the Stars Tribute.

Honorees who walked the courtyard red carpet included Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia (“Ocean’s Eleven,” “The Godfather Part III”), who received the Gregory Peck Award; Regina Hall (“Girls Trip,” “Scary Movie)”, who received the Cinema Vanguard Award; two-time Emmy-winner Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Arrested Development”), who received the Fairbanks Award; Lisa Ann Walter (ABC’s Abbott Elementary”), who received the Virtuoso Award; and Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, who received the Humanitarian Award; and others.

The festival includes a slate of films curated from over 3,000 submissions from 82 countries, shown at venues across San Diego. The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. Learn more at sdfilmfest.com. ◆

