Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Las Patronas celebrates surpassing $853,000 in 2022 fundraising

Members of the La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas celebrated the past during a new-member luncheon Oct. 19 — both the immediate past with the 2022 Jewel Ball and the much further past of the 1970s.

The luncheon at the La Jolla Country Club provided a place for the organization to announce that it had generated a total of more than $853,000 from its 2022 fundraising efforts that culminated with its signature Jewel Ball, which was held for the 76th year in August.

Proceeds from this year’s Jewel Ball, themed “The South Seas,” will help provide grants to major beneficiaries — Alpha Project homeless services, American Red Cross, Burn Institute, Feeding San Diego, Forever Balboa Park, The Old Globe theater and San Diego Humane Society. Each will receive between $30,000 and $70,000.

An additional 40 to 45 minor beneficiaries each will receive $20,000 or less. Minor beneficiaries will be selected in the upcoming fall 2022 and spring 2023 grant cycles.

“We are so grateful to all our supporters and the community who helped make our fundraising possible, and we are so thrilled we were able to work together to celebrate our accomplishments in traditional Las Patronas style,” said “The South Seas” Jewel Ball chairwoman Megan Cox.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

Las Patronas announced the theme for the 2023 Jewel Ball, “Daisies & Disco,” which will hark back to the “Flower Power” and dance-worthy tunes of the ‘70s. The festivities are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

Assisting in the efforts will be six new Las Patronas members: Sara Carpenter, Lizzet Fitz, Sara Hunziker, Ashley Jacobs, Meredith Novak and Lauren Walsh Forgione.

Since its inception in 1946, Las Patronas has donated nearly $26 million to more than a thousand charitable organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at laspatronas.org. ◆