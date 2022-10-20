Photo gallery: La Jolla gala helps nonprofit provide international relief
1/18
International Relief Teams new Chief Executive Angelica Ocampo, Kennette La Forgia, IRT founder and retiring CEO Barry La Forgia, Sundi Yousko and IRT board Chairman Rich Yousko gather at the organization’s gala Oct. 15 in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/18
Steve and Erma Ferenandes, Saundra Jones and Tony Carr (Vincent Andrunas)
3/18
Zachary Aaron Brown, Caitlin Hannah, Alison Herr, Michelle Van Noorv and Mike Adoue (Vincent Andrunas)
4/18
A string quartet plays during the gala’s cocktail reception. (Vincent Andrunas)
5/18
Tracey and Phil Spangenberg and Sundi Yousko (Vincent Andrunas)
6/18
Jimmy and Chris Villalobos and Terry and Bruce Gallemore (Vincent Andrunas)
7/18
James and Maggie Pierik, the Rev. Peter Escalante and Sebastian Aceveo (Vincent Andrunas)
8/18
Tony Ede, Louise Upham and Cheryl and Terry Ede (Vincent Andrunas)
9/18
Trish Bainter, Rut Kessel, International Relief Teams Chief Operating Officer Rose Uranga , Joyce Nichols and Maxine Dumser (Vincent Andrunas)
10/18
Dueling pianists provide after-dinner entertainment. (Vincent Andrunas)
11/18
Al Cox, Janet Sperber, Eamon and Susie Callahan and Marjorie and Howard Krausz (Vincent Andrunas)
12/18
Jim and Penny Koed, Deacon Mitch Rennix, Lidia Rennix and Anna and Martin Villalobos (Vincent Andrunas)
13/18
Brian and Emily Krause, Barbara Mullins, Brian and Sandra La Forgia and Stephen Conlan (Vincent Andrunas)
14/18
Kay Gilbert, Sydney and Larry Cousins and Susan and Charlie Inot (Vincent Andrunas)
15/18
Xavier Gray, Zoey Jaramillo, Marie Ramos and Harry Brazelton (Vincent Andrunas)
16/18
Mike and Diane Branon and Karen and Chris Read (Vincent Andrunas)
17/18
Mary Kubota Wiebel and Bryn and Troy Faris (Vincent Andrunas)
18/18
Takati and Allison Komiyama, Ozzie and Jan Gontang, Toni Davies and Frank Scotti (Vincent Andrunas)
The nonprofit International Relief Teams presented its 2022 dinner gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel Oct. 15.
The San Diego-based organization works to provide health-related and other services to victims of disaster, poverty and neglect internationally and domestically.
The gala honored IRT founder and Chief Executive Barry La Forgia, who is retiring after 34 years.
All funds raised through the event will be used to support IRT’s Medicines for Children program.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.