Photo gallery: La Jolla gala helps nonprofit provide international relief

The nonprofit International Relief Teams presented its 2022 dinner gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel Oct. 15.

The San Diego-based organization works to provide health-related and other services to victims of disaster, poverty and neglect internationally and domestically.

The gala honored IRT founder and Chief Executive Barry La Forgia, who is retiring after 34 years.

All funds raised through the event will be used to support IRT’s Medicines for Children program.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆