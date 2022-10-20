Photo gallery: Coggan Family Aquatic Complex’s 20th anniversary splashes down with pool party

The Coggan Family Aquatic Complex was the scene of its 20th-anniversary party Oct. 16 on the grounds of La Jolla High School on Nautilus Street.

The free event featured family activities including pool games, contests, prizes and birthday cake.

Coggan’s Olympic-size swimming pool was dedicated Sept. 15, 2002, under the auspices of the nonprofit La Jolla Aquatic Complex Foundation, which owns and operates the facility. The complex is named after a family whose $1.2 million donation in the early stages of planning was a catalyst for the project.

The complex is open to the public year-round and offers memberships, lap swimming and swimming lessons and events, and is the home of the La Jolla High swim and water polo teams, Wind N Sea Swim Team and La Jolla United Water Polo Club. It also is used for physical education for La Jolla High and Muirlands Middle schools.

For more information, visit cogganaquatics.org.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

