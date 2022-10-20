Advertisement
Photo gallery: Coggan Family Aquatic Complex’s 20th anniversary splashes down with pool party

Young swimmers at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex's 20th-anniversary party Oct. 16 climb aboard an inflatable Viking ship.
Guests celebrating the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex's 20th anniversary got to share in the cake.
Early Coggan Family Aquatic Complex proponent Jack McGrory (left) stands with board and staff members Erin Wyer, Jason Brown, Keller Rich, Dan Pearl, Anna Siperstein and Randy Franke.
Arete Muto heads for the finish in the Pink Inner Tube Race.
Xtreme Fun DJ Scott Feld stands with Arete Muto, winner of the Pink Inner Tube Race.
Kids participate in a dancing contest directed by Xtreme Fun DJ Scott Feld, with gift cards as prizes.
Lifeguard Brendan Glenister keeps watch over the swimmers.
Nikolay Kandul, Alana Robinson, Lauren Worland, Katie Kandul, Jerry Rice and Todd Robinson
Lori and Connor Bothwell survey the party snacks.
Gwyn, Camryn, Kevin and Jameson Stewart
Anya Worland, Nina Kandul, Avery Rice and Camryn and Jameson Stewart
Dance contestants descend on the cake table.
Brody, Everly and Danielle Brennan
The Coggan Family Aquatic Complex was the scene of its 20th-anniversary party Oct. 16 on the grounds of La Jolla High School on Nautilus Street.

The free event featured family activities including pool games, contests, prizes and birthday cake.

Coggan’s Olympic-size swimming pool was dedicated Sept. 15, 2002, under the auspices of the nonprofit La Jolla Aquatic Complex Foundation, which owns and operates the facility. The complex is named after a family whose $1.2 million donation in the early stages of planning was a catalyst for the project.

The complex is open to the public year-round and offers memberships, lap swimming and swimming lessons and events, and is the home of the La Jolla High swim and water polo teams, Wind N Sea Swim Team and La Jolla United Water Polo Club. It also is used for physical education for La Jolla High and Muirlands Middle schools.

For more information, visit cogganaquatics.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

