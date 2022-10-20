2 major Village developments for residential/retail building and townhouse project get La Jolla DPR approval

Two projects to extensively develop two sections of The Village got support from the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee during its Oct. 18 meeting.

One would build a 24,435-square-foot residential/retail building on what is now a parking lot on Herschel Avenue.

The other would redevelop two lots with historic cottages on them along Coast Boulevard South to build a six-unit townhouse project and remodel three houses.

Herschel Avenue

The mixed-use development proposed for 7945 Herschel Ave. would consist of two above-ground levels and a 33,535-square-foot basement parking garage. It would include 12 residential apartments with a roof deck above a ground-floor lobby area with retail. The site currently is a parking lot for the La Valencia Hotel.

The project was OKd by the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee during its Oct. 10 meeting. During a previous hearing, Sophia Del Mar English, one of the project managers, said there would be 25 residential parking spaces, eight commercial spaces and 69 spaces for use by the hotel. The development also would feature a ground-level courtyard and publicly accessible open space.

DPR trustee Glen Rasmussen said it would be “a good use of that area” that would “improve the appearance of a really central potential shopping area.”

However, trustee Angeles Leira had questions about whether the alley adjacent to the lot could be enhanced with landscaping and balconies, and she wanted to be sure the roof would be flat.

The committee’s preliminary review was made final by a unanimous decision, though Leira said she was doing so “with trepidation. … I wish the alley was thought about more.” The board then voted 5-0 to support the development.

Coast Boulevard South

A rendering of a proposed Coast Boulevard South development was presented to the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee during its Oct. 18 meeting. (Screenshot by Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Coast Boulevard South project calls for coastal development, site development and neighborhood development permits and a tentative map to consolidate two lots into one. It also would demolish five structures at 813-821 Coast Blvd. South; remodel and add to a non-historic property at 811 Coast Blvd. South; remodel and add to a historic property at 825 Coast Blvd. South; relocate, remodel and add to a historic property at 827 Coast Blvd. South; and build six new three-story townhouses over an underground garage. The project would total 23,591 square feet of development.

The DPR’s preliminary review Oct. 11 almost was made final. But with some trustees having minor questions, the applicant team — DPR Chairman Brian Will, co-owner of La Jolla’s Will & Fotsch Architects (who recused himself from his DPR role for this project), Will & Fotsch co-owner Andy Fotsch and property owner Dawn Davidson — was asked to return.

In accord with trustee requests, Will provided a context view during the Oct. 18 hearing to show how the property relates to its neighbors in terms of heights and lines of sight, and showed how much of the area would be landscaped. A plant palate has not yet been selected, he said.

During trustees’ deliberations, Leira suggested the team slightly adjust the renderings to clearly show the separation between the structures.

Management of the nearby Casa de Mañana retirement community had some concerns about how the safety of its residents would be preserved during the project’s construction and how traffic would be impacted by it. However, a motion to support the development passed 4-0, with acting Chairman Greg Jackson abstaining, as is customary for the chair.

The committee’s findings will proceed to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for ratification or further review. LJCPA next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, online. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆