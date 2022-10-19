Photo gallery: ‘The Big Show’ in La Jolla benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters
Robert Salem, event co-chair Monica Salem, honorees Sundi and Rich Yousko, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County President and Chief Executive Tina Rose, Jenna Langley and event co-chair Jimmy Langley attend the organization’s Gourmet Dinner in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
Christopher Cone gets an arm-span length of raffle tickets (about 50) for a $150 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters. (Vincent Andrunas)
Edith Sanchez Cruz and David and Margie Freeman (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeremy Granfors, Alicia Gareri and Kaye and Mike Wynne (Vincent Andrunas)
Stilt walkers Zoe Irvine and Gabriel Penix are red-dy for “The Big Show” presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner could partake in fresh seafood buffets. (Vincent Andrunas)
Deana Ingalls, Teresa Menke and Sharon Thomas (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark Stevens, Leticia Butler, Tricia Maguire and Bill Woodworth (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Aleta Deddeh (Vincent Andrunas)
Erik and Torey Wenstone and Hallie and Alexander Balkin (Vincent Andrunas)
Marie Raftery, Dr. Bob Rubenstein and Jan Bourgeois (Vincent Andrunas)
George and Meryl Young and Jeff Rose (Vincent Andrunas)
Dan Austin, Janice Bryant, Lisa Lonergan and Steven Biebel (Vincent Andrunas)
Matt Hamilton, Casey Birkelle, Mark Hammond, Ana Alvarez and Daniel Gaona (Vincent Andrunas)
Jessica Manning, Christopher and Stephanie Cone and Rachel Shockez (Vincent Andrunas)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County presented its 60th annual Gourmet Dinner fundraiser Oct. 14 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel.
The event, themed “The Big Show,” drew hundreds of business and community leaders to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentoring programs for children.
The festivities included a cocktail party, silent and live auctions, dinner, recognition of 2022 Big Champions Rich and Sundi Yousko, and an after-party with live music.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
