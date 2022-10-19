Photo gallery: ‘The Big Show’ in La Jolla benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County presented its 60th annual Gourmet Dinner fundraiser Oct. 14 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel.

The event, themed “The Big Show,” drew hundreds of business and community leaders to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentoring programs for children.

The festivities included a cocktail party, silent and live auctions, dinner, recognition of 2022 Big Champions Rich and Sundi Yousko, and an after-party with live music.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆