Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 20-27
Thursday, Oct. 20
• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m., Muirlands Middle School library, 1056 Nautilus St. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Friday, Oct. 21
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. La Jolla Town Council President Jerri Hunt will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 23
• La Jolla Open Aire Market Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Oct. 24
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Thursday, Oct. 27
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
