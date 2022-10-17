Advertisement
Photo gallery: Fishman Fund Awards honor postdoctoral scientific scholars

Fishman Fund Award recipients for 2022 are Shanshan Yin, Tanja Eisemann, Guillem Lambies Barjau and Cynthia Lebeaupin.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sam Horowitz, Fishman Fund Award co-founder Reena Horowitz, Denny Sanford, award co-founder designee Jeanne Jones and Arlene Esgate  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tony Khalil, Julie Meier Wright, Hudson Freeze (inaugural Fishman Fund Award honoree in 2002) and Patty Fuller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Swetha Maganti, Cheska Galapate, Aiva Mestre and Lin Qing  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol Rumsey, Claudia Dunaway, Marilyn Tracey and Gary Rumsey  (Vincent Andrunas)
Valeria Guglielmi (a 2021 Fishman Award winner), Kristiina Vuori and Ramin Pourteymour  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nina Fishman, Mary Walshok, Judy White and Joyce Dostart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lisa Fisher, Susan Lane-Leonard, Jill Mullen and Cathe Burnham  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Cindy Goodman, Jeri Hein and Ed Mracek  (Vincent Andrunas)
Al and Armi Williams and Kami and Coop Cooprider  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Judy Corrente, Christene Lawhorn and Thomas “T.C.” Chung  (Vincent Andrunas)
Members and supporters of the area’s scientific community turned out Oct. 12 for the Fishman Fund Awards ceremony and reception at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine in La Jolla.

The Fishman Fund Awards are given to postdoctoral scholars considered exceptional in order to support their research and aid their scientific development.

Recipients for 2022 are Shanshan Yin, Tanja Eisemann, Guillem Lambies Barjau and Cynthia Lebeaupin.

The awards were established in honor of William and Lillian Fishman, co-founders of the La Jolla medical research institute that is now Sanford Burnham Prebys.

— La Jolla Light staff

