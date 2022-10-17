Photo gallery: Fishman Fund Awards honor postdoctoral scientific scholars

Members and supporters of the area’s scientific community turned out Oct. 12 for the Fishman Fund Awards ceremony and reception at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine in La Jolla.

The Fishman Fund Awards are given to postdoctoral scholars considered exceptional in order to support their research and aid their scientific development.

Recipients for 2022 are Shanshan Yin, Tanja Eisemann, Guillem Lambies Barjau and Cynthia Lebeaupin.

The awards were established in honor of William and Lillian Fishman, co-founders of the La Jolla medical research institute that is now Sanford Burnham Prebys.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆