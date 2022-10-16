Photo gallery: Gala for The Old Globe draws gathering of theater lovers

“Drama Resides Here” was the theme of the 2022 Globe Gala to support The Old Globe theater’s engagement and artistic programs.

Old Globe board members Jennifer Greenfield and Sheryl White served as co-chairs of the Sept. 24 event, and Darlene Marcos Shiley was the honorary chairwoman.

The evening included cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the Globe’s Copley Plaza at San Diego’s Balboa Park, followed by a performance by Broadway star Joshua Henry in the Lowell Davies Festival Theater. After that came dinner catered by the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel and dancing to the music of Lovestoned.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆