High School Football Roundup: Bishop’s gets the best of Escondido Charter

By John Maffei
The backs and receivers get the glory, score the touchdowns and are seen on the highlights.

What often goes unnoticed in a football game is line play.

In The Bishop’s School’s 35-10 win over Escondido Charter School on Oct. 14 on a cold, rainy night at Orange Glen High School, the Knights’ Tyler Boynton, a junior two-way lineman, was stout on defense with a pair of sacks and a tackle for a loss.

Knights running back Raynall Thornton thought enough of Boynton’s blocking on offense to give big No. 60 a shout-out.

“I scanned the field, got a great block from Boynton and took off,” Thornton said of his 31-yard touchdown run on a draw play in the second quarter. “We’re big and talented up front.”

Thornton later scored on a 7-yard run as Bishop’s rolled up 149 yards rushing on 26 carries in improving to 6-2 on the season. Escondido Charter dropped to 6-2.

Thornton also caught four passes for 78 yards, including a 52-yard ramble down the sideline that led to Xavier Rodriguez’s second-quarter score.

Knights quarterback William Fiero completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards.

Bishop’s defense held Escondido Charter’s high-powered offense to 30 yards rushing and sacked White Tigers quarterback Skylar MacMahon six times, including the two by Boynton.

“I like playing defense because I get to hit people,” Boynton said. “Charter has some really good players. That’s a good team, but our plan was to attack the quarterback and their running backs. The coaches did a great job putting us in the right position to make plays. We have a dangerous team.”

The Knights next play Orange Glen of Escondido (currently 0-7) on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Other local schools

La Jolla Country Day School: The Torreys’ home game Oct. 14 against Mountain Empire of Pine Valley was canceled. Details were not immediately available.

La Jolla High School: The Vikings (5-3) had a bye and will next play at home against Christian of El Cajon (currently 3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

John Maffei

