Election 2022: A look at key local contests on the November ballot

The ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, includes several races and issues of key local interest in the La Jolla area. Here are highlights:

Opinion Nov. 2022 Election: Meet the candidates for California’s 50th Congressional District Republican business owner Corey Gustafson, who cofounded Dogleg Brewing Company, is challenging Democratic Rep. Scott Peters, who is seeking a sixth two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, in the redrawn 50th Congressional District.

San Diego Unified School District Measure U: $3.2 billion bond measure for facilities projects, affordable housing for employees and facilities designed for transitional kindergarten: