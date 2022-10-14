Advertisement
Election 2022: A look at key local contests on the November ballot

The ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, includes several races and issues of key local interest in the La Jolla area. Here are highlights:

Nov. 2022 Election: Meet the candidates for San Diego Unified School District Board, Sub-District C

There are two candidates for San Diego school board Sub-District C on the Nov. 8 ballot: educator/parent Cody Petterson and educator/mom Becca Williams.

Nov. 2022 Election: Meet the candidates for California state Senate District 38

There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot running for this four-year state Senate term: Democratic Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Republican small business owner Matt Gunderson.

Nov. 2022 Election: Meet the candidates for California state Assembly District 77

There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot running for a two-year term to represent this district: Democratic Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath and Republican CEO/financial adviser Dan Downey.

Nov. 2022 Election: Meet the candidates for California’s 50th Congressional District

Republican business owner Corey Gustafson, who cofounded Dogleg Brewing Company, is challenging Democratic Rep. Scott Peters, who is seeking a sixth two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, in the redrawn 50th Congressional District.

San Diego Unified School District Measure U: $3.2 billion bond measure for facilities projects, affordable housing for employees and facilities designed for transitional kindergarten:

San Diego Unified asks voters to approve $3.2 billion Measure U, its fourth school bond measure since 2008

The Nov. 8 ballot proposal would help to build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten and improve school security, officials say.

