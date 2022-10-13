Boat pieces wash ashore at Windansea in La Jolla

La Jolla residents said they found pieces of a boat washing ashore at Windansea Beach the morning of Oct. 13.

Windansea resident Eric Fletcher said he saw a Coast Guard helicopter above the water as he took his children to school.

“On my way home I drove by the beach and saw debris in the water,” he said. He parked and walked to the beach at Rosemont Street, where he saw several life jackets on the ground.

“Everyone was hoping that meant the occupants all made it to shore safely,” Fletcher said.

La Jollan James Rudolph said he saw the Coast Guard helicopter “hovering overhead searching for swimmers amid the flotsam and jetsam.” He said he also saw the life preservers onshore.

Several people took to social media to post videos of the scene.

More information from the Coast Guard and other agencies was not immediately available.

In April, a small boat with several life jackets was found onshore in La Jolla near Whale View Point. Another was found in July in Bird Rock.

This report will be updated. ◆