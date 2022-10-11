Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival paints the town
Artists, wine lovers, musicians, car enthusiasts and more got together over the weekend to benefit local schools at the 14th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
The event Oct. 8-9 along Girard Avenue also featured craft beer and spirits, a silent auction, a gourmet food court, more than 15 pet adoption stations and the Geppetto’s Family Art Center.
Proceeds from the Art & Wine Festival help fund programs at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla High, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla, Bird Rock and Torrey Pines Elementary — including art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care. Since its inception, the festival has donated more than $1 million to those schools.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.