Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival paints the town

Catherine Dzialo-Haller shows her paintings at the 2022 La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival board member Donna Scurio, founder and Chairwoman Sherry Ahern and Executive Director Andrea Dahlberg  (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival sign sits at the foot of Girard Avenue.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Madelyn Cross and Maggie Paola staff the Farm Fresh to You booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival wine and beer garden manager Natacha Hosy, silent auction chairwoman Marcia Branstetter, art director Brenda Chand and silent auction committee member Nancy Walters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Finigan Blue performs on the Wine and Beer Garden stage.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandra Hermiz, Lindsey Barritt and Karen Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Victoria Stagni exhibits her art.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer and Jeff Giles  (Vincent Andrunas)
Car fans check out 1957 Chevrolet lowriders on display.  (Vincent Andrunas)
A festival guest adds his part to a public art piece.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ingrid Jameson, Todd Sweet and Lynn Connot stand with Pawco and Vale, adoptable dogs from Second Chance Dog Rescue.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gedion and Octavia Nyanhongo show Gedion’s first-place award in sculpture.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Krystyna Ciliaieva and Elena Tyurina  (Vincent Andrunas)
A 1957 Chevrolet draws admirers.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Silva and Monika Dang catch some sun(flower).  (Vincent Andrunas)
Children greet kittens at the Friends of Cats adoption booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacob Englin, Vanessa Ferrari, Lynne O’Brien and Bill Bonnert  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tammy Wilmers of Renee Addison Art  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carminia Panlilio, Vanessa Keane and Amy Bike  (Vincent Andrunas)
Karyn Speidel, Tamra Earlywine and Yolanda and Darryl Freeman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Full Strength performs on the Wine and Beer Garden stage.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Terrisue Flores dances to live music.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ryan Odegard of Hardwood Creations  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brenda Hines, Matt Kissel and Kate Bower gather in the San Diego Opera booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julio Ramos, Maria Chousal, Brianna Ahern and Coy Thompson at the Inno Surf booth  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daniel, Kathy and Jeff Bommarito of Bommarito Art  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah John welcomes visitors to her art booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Paul Nestor, Hollie McGuire, Michele Rose (with Reuben), Irv Hoch and Nic McGuire  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mac Hillenbrand of Amber Waves of Grain  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daran Grimm, Julie Sobolewski of Resurfaced Art and Danica Grimm  (Vincent Andrunas)
Annette Hayes, Jon Grout, Leslie Cumming and Gabriel Simion  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kim Roa, Melody Fosse and Jamie and Tina Tran  (Vincent Andrunas)
Evgeny Yorobe displays his photography.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brittany and JP Ursick  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ian Ely shows his art with Frank Ragen.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Tina Hallman (with Teagan)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marc and Rowena Treitler (with Coco)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tyson and Rachel Crawford, Gaston Martinez and Mario Morales at the Izo Spirits booth  (Vincent Andrunas)
Janna Monroy, Kathy Sampson and Emma Monroy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Artists, wine lovers, musicians, car enthusiasts and more got together over the weekend to benefit local schools at the 14th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.

The event Oct. 8-9 along Girard Avenue also featured craft beer and spirits, a silent auction, a gourmet food court, more than 15 pet adoption stations and the Geppetto’s Family Art Center.

Proceeds from the Art & Wine Festival help fund programs at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla High, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla, Bird Rock and Torrey Pines Elementary — including art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care. Since its inception, the festival has donated more than $1 million to those schools.

— La Jolla Light staff

