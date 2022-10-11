Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival paints the town

Artists, wine lovers, musicians, car enthusiasts and more got together over the weekend to benefit local schools at the 14th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.

The event Oct. 8-9 along Girard Avenue also featured craft beer and spirits, a silent auction, a gourmet food court, more than 15 pet adoption stations and the Geppetto’s Family Art Center.

Proceeds from the Art & Wine Festival help fund programs at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla High, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla, Bird Rock and Torrey Pines Elementary — including art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care. Since its inception, the festival has donated more than $1 million to those schools.

