La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 1, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,790 registered cases (up by 31 from the previous count) and 17,997 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Oct. 5, 36,451 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 24,837 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Sept. 26

Felony assault with a firearm: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

Oct. 1

Simple battery: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:17 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 400 block Ravina Street, 8:26 p.m.

Oct. 2

Shoplifting: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

Theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:25 p.m.

Oct. 4

Residential burglary: 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 7 a.m.

Petty theft: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7 p.m.

Tampering with vehicle: 7700 block Eads Avenue, 10 p.m.

Oct. 6

Felony vehicle theft: 6700 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

Oct. 7

Commercial burglary: 7400 block Herschel Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

Oct. 8

Petty theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 11:13 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆