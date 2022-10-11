Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 13-20

Thursday, Oct. 13

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:15 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Oct. 14

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery, 7530 Fay Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Club President Craig Gagliardi will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 16

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 17

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m., Muirlands Middle School library, 1056 Nautilus St. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition.