Fa-boo-lous: Halloween festivities in La Jolla promise a wicked good time

If your blood type is pumpkin spice and you’re looking for the best ways to come as you aren’t this Halloween, read on for a roundup of La Jolla happenings this month that you’ll want to carve out time for, whether you’re an adult, a child or a dog.

Pumpkin patch

The Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch is open daily through Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, at 6710 La Jolla Blvd., offering pumpkins, decorating kits, carving tools and costumes for sale. There also are inflatable play structures and games like pumpkin bowling.

Delivery, pickup and online ordering are available.

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch also specializes in corporate events, private parties, professional carving and decorating services.

Patch hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit mrjackolanternspumpkins.com.

Recreation Center

The La Jolla Recreation Center will host a Halloween Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 615 Prospect St.

The free event will feature games, prizes, face painting, concessions and more.

For more information, call (858) 552-1658.

Bird Rock

Crowds of trick-or-treaters descend on Bird Rock for Halloween in 2021. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Bird Rock residents are preparing for the usual crowds on Halloween night Oct. 31, as the neighborhood’s streets are traditionally very popular among trick-or-treaters.

Before that, however, the annual Bird Rock Halloween Window Painting will take place along La Jolla Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event, sponsored by the Bird Rock Community Council and Bird Rock Merchants Group, will feature 25 merchants offering their windows for registered community members to paint their own eerie-sistible designs.

Participants will meet at Bird Rock Animal Hospital at 5588 La Jolla Blvd. to get their assignment. Register by email at craigbender@sbcglobal.net.

The animal hospital and Beaumont’s restaurant will present a Dog Halloween Costume Contest in several categories at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. Judging will be at 4:30 p.m., followed by a band performance. Details about cost and registration were not immediately available.

Library

The La Jolla/Riford Library will present “Frankenstein Week” beginning Monday, Oct. 24. (Provided by Katia Graham)

The La Jolla/Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. will again present a “Frankenstein Week” based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley ahead of National Frankenstein Day on Friday, Oct. 28.

Here are the week’s events:

• Monday, Oct. 24, to Monday, Oct. 31: “Monster Scavenger Hunt” for young children and teenagers. Finishers will earn a 2022 “Monster Reader” button.

• 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25: The library’s weekly children’s STEAM class (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) will make monster-green spooky slime complete with googly eyes and glitter.

• 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26: The library will present the original 1931 “Frankenstein” movie for adults.

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27: Annual “Storytime & Trick-or-Treat.” Children of all ages may attend in costume.

• 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: “Mad Science” circuits workshop. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade can attend in their Halloween costumes.

• 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29: Frankenstein-themed Teen Open Mic Night. Participants can tell spooky stories, perform a haunting melody or sit back and be entertained. The event includes a candy bar.

Beyond “Frankenstein Week,” the library will host a Day of the Dead concert with James and Mel Clarkston at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Dia de los Muertos in Mexico. The performance will feature Mexican songs and Spanish flamenco music.

For more information, visit lajollalibrary.org/events.

‘Creepy Candy Crawl’

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s annual Halloween trick-or-treating event, previously called “Pillage the Village,” will return with a new name: the “Creepy Candy Crawl.” (Elisabeth Frausto)

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s annual trick-or-treating event, previously called “Pillage the Village,” is back with a new name: the “Creepy Candy Crawl.”

The free event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, throughout The Village.

Participating businesses — indicated by balloons — will have candy on hand. Treat bags are available at the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association, 908 Kline St.

No registration is required.

‘Dog-O-Ween’

The La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation and Decker’s Dog + Cat will present “La Jolla Dog-O-Ween” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.

The event, inspired by the La Jolla “Mutt Strut” and also organized by La Jollan Olga Wharton, will feature a dog Halloween costume contest, a parade, dog adoptions, food trucks and more.

Tickets are $10 for an adult with one dog, $20 for an adult with two dogs and $30 for a family with two adults and two dogs. Prices will increase Saturday, Oct. 22. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.

For more information, visit lajollalovespets.org.

Community Center

The La Jolla Community Center will present a Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) party at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd.

The event will feature face painting and sugar skull decorating, live mariachi music and a traditional Mexican dinner.

Tickets are $25 for Community Center members and $40 for non-members, including valet parking. Learn more at ljcommunitycenter.org. ◆