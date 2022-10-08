High School Football: Bishop’s beats Country Day, which loses QB to injury; La Jolla High edges Patrick Henry

The Bishop’s School pulled away after a close first half filled with nearly 500 total yards by both teams to beat crosstown rival La Jolla Country Day, 38-20, on Oct. 7.

The road victory was only the Knights’ second win over the Torreys in their past 10 meetings. La Jolla Country Day leads the series, 23-15.

Country Day lost senior quarterback Garrett “Bito” Bass-Sulpizio in the final seconds before halftime when he suffered what turned out to be a broken collarbone in his non-throwing shoulder, according to coach Tyler Hales.

“Unfortunately, that’s football,’’ Bishop’s quarterback William Fiero said. “We had to stay calm and just play our game.

“I was worried the way the game started because it looked like last team with the ball would win because we were just trading touchdowns.’’

Fiero ran for one touchdown and passed for four more for Bishop’s (5-2). He finished the game 21-for-28 passing for 344 yards.

Before he was injured, Bass-Sulpizio was 13-for-26 passing for 228 yards and two TDs for Country Day, which dropped to 5-2.

Bishop’s has won both its La Jolla rivalry games this season, having defeated La Jolla High School, 28-7, in the opener.

Bishop’s next travels to play Escondido Charter School (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Orange Glen High School.

Next for Country Day is a home game vs. Mountain Empire of Pine Valley (2-5) at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

La Jolla High 41, Patrick Henry 35: Quarterback Jackson Diehl completed 15 of 21 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns and the Vikings rushed for 153 yards and a TD as La Jolla (5-3) outlasted the Patriots on the road Oct. 7.

La Jolla’s next game is at home against Christian of El Cajon (currently 3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

— Terry Monahan and La Jolla Light staff ◆