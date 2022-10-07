Photo gallery: San Diego Humane Society’s Fur Ball raises $1.15 million for animal care
Mary Rountree, Nancy Richards (with Ace), Jac Lang (with Cosmo), Wendy Wang (with Domo) and Amanda Wang (with Little Bear) gather at the San Diego Humane Society’s Fur Ball on Oct. 1. (Vincent Andrunas)
Eric Zwisler, Randy Lowenstein, San Diego Humane Society board Chairwoman Tori Zwisler, Humane Society President and Chief Executive Dr. Gary Weitzman, Drs. Francine Deutsch and Carole Leland, event emcee Dagmar Midcap and Dr. Geoffrey Ball attend the Fur Ball on Oct. 1. (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie Getson and Eran Blitzblau (with Mojo and Moxie) (Vincent Andrunas)
Natalie Rodriguez, Derek Dahlin, Desiree Ramirez and Patty Mayer (Vincent Andrunas)
Yvette and Jon Snyder, Larry Wyluda and Sandy Burr (Vincent Andrunas)
Christine Molina (with Eliot) and Julie Brown (with Olivia) (Vincent Andrunas)
Kim Laramie, Diane Glow and Sandi Trevisan (with Spartacus) (Vincent Andrunas)
Renee Milton (with Koa), Nancy Brown (with Ryder) and Gary Martin (Vincent Andrunas)
Emily Heft, Gage Chu, Katie Kreitzer and Marisa Canepa (Vincent Andrunas)
Dinnertime at the Fur Ball (Vincent Andrunas)
Brenda Robbins, Cindy Vengrow, Debbie Bailey (with Boo) and Tracy Prather (with Sally) (Vincent Andrunas)
Dee Anne Canepa, Sharon and Richard Bockoff and Jodi and Logan Smith (Vincent Andrunas)
Shyla Vasvani (with Jesse), Drew and Sammie Schlosberg, Diana Cavagnaro and Pat Brown (Vincent Andrunas)
Donna and Alex Vargo (with Splash) and Milka Maslovaric (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephanie Coolidge (with Piggy) (Vincent Andrunas)
Alan Grant, Morgan Justice-Black, Karen Begin and Rob Hutsel (Vincent Andrunas)
Dan and Anna Gayet (with Peppa) (Vincent Andrunas)
Cheena Malicki, Jeff and Cindy Cavignac and Lori Reynolds (Vincent Andrunas)
John DePuy, Barbara Kjos, Ingrid Hibben and Victor La Magna (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Hernandez, Bonnie Wright and Leonard Simpson (Vincent Andrunas)
David Collins (with Remi), Shelly Curtis, Shiri Hoffman and Jeremy Ross (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Humane Society’s 36th annual Fur Ball raised $1.15 million to help the nonprofit organization care for animals around the county, according to spokeswoman Nina Thompson.
The Oct. 1 event at the Humane Society’s San Diego headquarters drew about 640 guests — and 200 of their dogs. It featured a vegetarian meal and wine selections prepared by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill, plus live and silent auctions.
