Photo gallery: San Diego Humane Society’s Fur Ball raises $1.15 million for animal care

The San Diego Humane Society’s 36th annual Fur Ball raised $1.15 million to help the nonprofit organization care for animals around the county, according to spokeswoman Nina Thompson.

The Oct. 1 event at the Humane Society’s San Diego headquarters drew about 640 guests — and 200 of their dogs. It featured a vegetarian meal and wine selections prepared by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill, plus live and silent auctions.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆