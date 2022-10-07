Photo gallery: La Jolla Playhouse fundraiser celebrates innovation

La Jolla Playhouse presented its annual “Innovation Night” on Oct. 3, in which more than 500 leaders of San Diego’s life sciences, high-tech and associated service industries gathered at the playhouse for cocktails, food and a theatrical performance.

Donations and sponsorships raised funds to benefit the theater’s program development. Donations are still being accepted at bit.ly/3MdQ9Dv.

