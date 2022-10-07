Photo gallery: La Jolla Playhouse fundraiser celebrates innovation
1/20
La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, event honorary chairwoman Mary Walshok, playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, and event co-chairs Denise Bevers and Tim Scott attend the playhouse’s “Innovation Night” on Oct. 3. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/20
Kay Gurtin, David Israel Reynoso, La Jolla Playhouse board Chairman Randall Clark, Debby Jacobs and Arturo Garcia Sierra (Vincent Andrunas)
3/20
A dancer performs in “Borderless,” a piece commissioned specifically for the La Jolla Playhouse’s “Innovation Night” that combined music, dance and visual art. (Vincent Andrunas)
4/20
Tom and Elaine Murphy, DeeDee DeMan and Dave Casale (Vincent Andrunas)
5/20
Rick Fultz, Lauren Panetta, Heather Ramsay and Jennifer and Chris Montgomery (Vincent Andrunas)
6/20
Mari Pili Becerra, Kimberly Edwards and Emily Stebing (Vincent Andrunas)
7/20
Charlotte Blanck, Christie Marcella, Samantha Bishop, Florence Lee, Treasure Addis-Mills and Yang Han (Vincent Andrunas)
8/20
Fran Federman, Marco Cassolato and Brooke Riedman (Vincent Andrunas)
9/20
John Fair, Mardee Haring-Layton, Mark Walters, Sabrina Johnson and Isabella Johnson (Vincent Andrunas)
10/20
Marc Galabert, Gemma Arribas, Cesar Marquina and Elisenda Vives (Vincent Andrunas)
11/20
Leandra Boysen, Rick Fultz, Bill Walton, Shane Poppen, Lori Walton and Kassie Shannon (Vincent Andrunas)
12/20
Mark Culyba, Veronica Aguirre and Ben Roux (Vincent Andrunas)
13/20
Natalie Quirarte, Carrie Stone and Barb Chodos (Vincent Andrunas)
14/20
Drew Senyei, Dr. Ivor Royston and Drs. Martha and Edward Dennis (Vincent Andrunas)
15/20
Stephanie and Dylan Jawahir and Vince and Lisa Caralli (Vincent Andrunas)
16/20
Craig Knox, Neil Senturia, Barbara Bry, Uls Sundberg and Ramesh Rao (Vincent Andrunas)
17/20
Craig Knox, Sam Armstrong and Jamie Williamson (Vincent Andrunas)
18/20
Margret and Nevins McBride and Renee Richardson (Vincent Andrunas)
19/20
Melissa Garchie, Lynelle Lynch, Laura DeMarco and Lauren Panetta (Vincent Andrunas)
20/20
Damon Couch, Lisa Behun, Martha Demski and Leon Wu (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Playhouse presented its annual “Innovation Night” on Oct. 3, in which more than 500 leaders of San Diego’s life sciences, high-tech and associated service industries gathered at the playhouse for cocktails, food and a theatrical performance.
Donations and sponsorships raised funds to benefit the theater’s program development. Donations are still being accepted at bit.ly/3MdQ9Dv.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.