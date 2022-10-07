Advertisement
‘Dig for the Cure’: La Jolla High School water polo players are victorious in … volleyball?

The La Jolla High School varsity boys water polo and varsity girls volleyball teams square off in volleyball in their "Dig for the Cure" match for breast cancer research.
1/7
The La Jolla High School varsity boys water polo and varsity girls volleyball teams square off in volleyball in their “Dig for the Cure” match for breast cancer research.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla High water polo coach Tom Atwell warms up with members of the girls volleyball team.
2/7
La Jolla High water polo coach Tom Atwell warms up with members of the girls volleyball team.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
The La Jolla High School varsity boys water polo team and varsity girls volleyball team pose for a picture before their "Dig for the Cure" match.
3/7
The La Jolla High School varsity boys water polo team and varsity girls volleyball team pose for a picture before their “Dig for the Cure” match.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The varsity girls volleyball team won the first of the three sets in their match against the varsity boys water polo team.
4/7
The varsity girls volleyball team won the first of the three sets in their match against the varsity boys water polo team.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The boys water polo team huddles before the third and final set of their volleyball victory over the girls volleyball team.
5/7
The boys water polo team huddles before the third and final set of their volleyball victory over the girls volleyball team.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla High varsity boys water polo players celebrate their "Dig for the Cure" victory Oct. 5.
6/7
La Jolla High varsity boys water polo players celebrate their “Dig for the Cure” victory Oct. 5.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla High School water polo and volleyball players congratulate one another after their breast cancer benefit match.
7/7
La Jolla High School water polo and volleyball players congratulate one another after their breast cancer benefit match.  (Elisabeth Frausto)

For the first time, the varsity boys water polo team bests the varsity girls volleyball team to benefit breast cancer research.

By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
For the first time in the four years they’ve played each other, the La Jolla High School varsity boys water polo players defeated the varsity girls volleyball players in a volleyball match to raise money for breast cancer research.

The win came days ahead of the annual “Tangle in the Tank,” in which the water polo team will take on La Jolla High football players in a game of water polo at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on the LJHS campus.

Both events are fundraisers for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.

The annual volleyball matchup, called “Dig for the Cure,” was held in the LJHS gym Oct. 5. Both teams traded their usual black and red uniforms for pink T-shirts, pink hair dye and more as a boisterous crowd cheered them on.

The water polo players don’t practice volleyball ahead of time, so they were given a handicap: two points per score instead of the usual one.

The teams played three sets. The first was played to 25 points and went to the volleyball girls, 25-14.

The second set, played to 15 points, went to the water polo team, 15-12.

The final set, also to 15 points but with the elimination of the boys’ handicap after they reached 10 points, also went to the water polo players, 15-13.

It was the boys’ first “Dig for the Cure” victory.

“They [the volleyball players] smash us every time,” said LJHS water polo coach Tom Atwell.

A volleyball match between the junior varsity water polo boys and the JV volleyball girls went to the girls, as it has for four years now.

Atwell and his wife, Utahna, are both cancer survivors, and he promotes fundraising events like “Dig for the Cure” and “Tangle in the Tank,” along with his yearly 100-mile run to raise cancer awareness.

“You don’t have to look very far” to find others affected by cancer, he said. Water polo player Levi Epperson’s mother, Jessi, is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Jessi Epperson, who received a clean bill of health in July, said Levi’s participation with his teammates in several fundraisers to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research makes her pride in her son and their membership in the water polo community “that much more meaningful.”

“I greatly appreciate Coach Atwell introducing this cause and these fun events to the boys,” she said. “Cancer of any kind is scary, and because my son fights for [the cause] beyond my illness brings me extreme joy.”

LJHS has raised more than $2,600 for Susan G. Komen as of Oct. 7. For more information, visit bit.ly/LJHSKomen2022.

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

