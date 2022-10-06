Photo gallery: ‘20s-themed benefit party roars into La Jolla to support students in need
Stilt walkers tower over “Charlie Chaplin” as they make their entrance at “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt. (Milan Kovacevic)
Guests in their Roaring ‘20s best hit the dance floor at the Positive Movement Foundation’s “Cocktails for a Cause” event. (Milan Kovacevic)
A hot air balloon was part of the festivities at “Cocktails for a Cause” on Oct. 1 in La Jolla. (Milan Kovacevic)
Adam Rutz, Sarah Holovnia, Connor Long and Brendan Walsh (Milan Kovacevic)
Pilot Brian Lynch (left) fires up the hot air balloon with Dave Born aboard. (Milan Kovacevic)
Chris and Rachel Martinez, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark (Milan Kovacevic)
San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo and Nadia Farjood (Milan Kovacevic)
Elina Yakushenok and Ashley Beyer (Milan Kovacevic)
Peter and Judy Corrente (Milan Kovacevic)
Paul and Natalie Batta and Charlotte and Kevin Barone (Milan Kovacevic)
Elane Hose, Dawn Souriyarong and Melanie Hilbert snap a selfie. (Milan Kovacevic)
Esmy and Juan Nunez (Milan Kovacevic)
Guests gather for the silent auction at the Positive Movement Foundation’s “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Positive Movement Foundation, a San Diego nonprofit that works to support underserved and at-risk youths, presented “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt.
The second annual benefit event included craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, a hot air balloon experience and more.
The foundation works with area schools to provide students with laptops and other supplies, education workshops, scholastic scholarships, mentorships, tutoring and more.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
