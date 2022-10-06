Advertisement
Photo gallery: ‘20s-themed benefit party roars into La Jolla to support students in need

Stilt walkers tower over "Charlie Chaplin" as they make their entrance at "Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring '20s" on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt.
Guests in their Roaring '20s best hit the dance floor at the Positive Movement Foundation's "Cocktails for a Cause" event.
A hot air balloon was part of the festivities at "Cocktails for a Cause" on Oct. 1 in La Jolla.
Adam Rutz, Sarah Holovnia, Connor Long and Brendan Walsh
Pilot Brian Lynch (left) fires up the hot air balloon with Dave Born aboard.
Chris and Rachel Martinez, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark
San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo and Nadia Farjood
Elina Yakushenok and Ashley Beyer
Peter and Judy Corrente
Paul and Natalie Batta and Charlotte and Kevin Barone
Elane Hose, Dawn Souriyarong and Melanie Hilbert snap a selfie.
Esmy and Juan Nunez
Guests gather for the silent auction at the Positive Movement Foundation's "Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring '20s" on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt.
The Positive Movement Foundation, a San Diego nonprofit that works to support underserved and at-risk youths, presented “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt.

The second annual benefit event included craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, a hot air balloon experience and more.

The foundation works with area schools to provide students with laptops and other supplies, education workshops, scholastic scholarships, mentorships, tutoring and more.

— La Jolla Light staff

