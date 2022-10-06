La Jolla News Nuggets: Film festival event, Beer Week tickets, Navy golf winner, biomedical award, more

San Diego International Film Festival to present tribute event in La Jolla

The San Diego International Film Festival returns for five days beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, streaming online and screening films in the La Jolla area and San Diego to highlight the issue of human trafficking.

The festival will present its “Night of the Stars Tribute” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will honor some of the film industry’s most accomplished actors, directors and filmmakers.

Author and justice advocate Brook Parker-Bello will receive the Humanitarian Award.

The festival will present “Exit — A Journey Out of the Heart of Human Trafficking” at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the AMC UTC 14 theater (formerly ArcLight Cinemas) at 4425 La Jolla Village Drive. The film will be introduced by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

The festival also will offer in-person and virtual screenings of several films through Sunday, Oct. 23.

For passes and individual event tickets, visit sdfilmfest.com/2022buypass.

Beer Week event in La Jolla to feature four local chefs

Tickets are on sale for San Diego Beer Week’s closing event, which will be held at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The event, which pairs 28 breweries with 14 chefs from local restaurants to create a custom dish, will have representation from Eppig Brewing (which has a tasting room in La Jolla) and four local chefs: Lance Repp from Cove House La Jolla, Jeff Armstrong from Gold Finch Modern Delicatessen, Paul Arias from The Lodge at Torrey Pines and Jason Knibb from Nine-Ten.

Tickets are $145 and are available at sdbeer.com/beergarden.

County supervisor issues proclamation to La Jolla Community Center

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer (left) presents a proclamation to La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters. (La Jolla Community Center)

During a meet-and-greet at the La Jolla Community Center on Sept. 19, San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, issued a proclamation honoring LJCC for its “outstanding leadership and service to our community.”

The proclamation also states that the center has a “long history of leadership, involvement and investment in La Jolla” and is “committed to enhancing the lives of adults and the growing senior population.”

La Jolla/Riford Library participating in In-N-Out reading program

The La Jolla/Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. is participating in the “In-N-Out Cover to Cover Library Reading Program.” Children ages 4-12 can earn a free burger for every five books read for up to three rewards.

The program runs through Saturday, Nov. 12. Sign up in the library or at sandiego.beanstack.org.

La Jolla native wins Navy golf championship

La Jolla native Lt. Cmdr. Laurel Gill won the Navy golf championship. (U.S. Navy)

Lt. Cmdr. Laurel Gill, a native of La Jolla, recently won the Navy golf championship and earned third place in the Armed Forces tournament.

Gill currently serves as officer in charge of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Reserve Detachment in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sailors and civilians working through Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze elements of the land, sea and air and synthesize oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of flight and navigation.

“I love being a part of the oceanography community,” Gill said in a statement. “My degree is in oceanography, so it’s great to be able to serve in an area I’m so passionate about.”

La Jolla arts advocate to open new gallery in Point Loma with inaugural exhibit

La Jolla arts advocate Elizabeth Tobias’ new gallery in Point Loma will begin its inaugural exhibit next month. (Elisabeth Frausto)

La Jollan Elizabeth Tobias and San Diego resident Wes Chester will present the inaugural exhibit at their WE Gallery titled “Portraits from the Anthropocene, Part I: Body, Energy, Space, Time” beginning with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Mandell Weiss Gallery South, 2650 Truxtun Road, Point Loma.

WE Gallery is a project-based gallery established this year by Tobias and Chester to promote their “belief that art and beauty possess an inherent power to uplift, enliven and transform humanity,” according to a news release.

The exhibit, which will run through Saturday, Jan. 14, will feature the works of artists Ellen Dieter, Shahla Dorafshan, Alyssa Junious, Kathleen Kane-Murrell, Linda Litteral, Kathy Nida, Katie Ruiz and Perry Vasquez.

For more information, visit elizabethtobiasarts.com/we-gallery.

Sanford Burnham Prebys professor emeritus awarded biomedical research award

Dr. Erkki Ruoslahti, a distinguished professor emeritus at Sanford Burnham Prebys in La Jolla, is one of three winners of the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award. (Sanford Burnham Prebys)

Dr. Erkki Ruoslahti, a distinguished professor emeritus at Sanford Burnham Prebys in La Jolla, is one of three winners of the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, the most prestigious American award for biomedical research.

Ruoslahti, the first faculty member from Sanford Burnham Prebys to receive the award, was honored for his research leading to the discovery of the cell adhesion receptors now known as integrins.

Ruoslahti shares the award with Richard Hynes from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Timothy Springer from Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School for their independent discovery of integrins. The award presentation is viewable at laskerawards.live.

Since the discovery, integrins have been studied in cancer, sepsis, fibrosis, viral infections and autoimmunity. Integrin-targeting clinical trials — especially in cancer — are continuing.

In addition to helping open the integrin field, Ruoslahti’s discoveries led to the development of drugs for vascular thrombosis and other diseases.

La Jolla scientists say link between circadian disruption and cancer may have to do with temperature

Scientists at Scripps Research in La Jolla say they have found that a link between disruptions in circadian rhythm — the ways our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle — and cancer may be related to temperature.

The findings, published Sept. 28 in Science Advances, highlight that chronic circadian disruption significantly increased lung cancer growth in animal models. By identifying the genes implicated, the researchers are illuminating the link between sleeping patterns and disease, which could help with everything from developing more targeted cancer treatments to better monitoring high-risk groups.

The findings aligned with the researchers’ initial thinking that mice that were exposed to irregular, shifting light patterns had an increased tumor burden of 68 percent. But when they used RNA sequencing to determine the different genes involved in the cancer growth, they were surprised that a collection in the heat shock factor 1 (HSF1) family of proteins was the main culprit.

The Scripps team suspects that HSF1 activity is increased in response to circadian disruption because changes in sleep cycles disturb the daily rhythms of our bodies’ temperature.

By non-invasive monitoring of body temperature, it may be possible to optimize shift workers’ schedules and even halt the type of dysregulation that can lead to cancer, the researchers say.

La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls mobile show ‘Taxilandia’ opens next week

La Jolla Playhouse’s upcoming “Taxilandia: San Diego” will sweep people away in a “taxi,” where they’ll experience lives unfolding in some of San Diego’s South Bay neighborhoods.

Performances will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, and running through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The show accommodates just three riders per performance.

The mobile tour guide, “Sal,” played by activist theater artist Bernardo Mazón Daher, will take passengers on a rolling history tour of South San Diego neighborhoods, including National City, Chula Vista and San Ysidro, and explore the lives of locals as well as immigrants.

Ticket buyers will meet Sal at the Eighth Street trolley stop in National City for the 90-minute tour, which includes a ride on the San Diego Trolley. Masks are required for all riders.

Tickets are $25 and can be reserved at (858) 550-1010 or lajollallayhouse.org. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

SparkleS Foundation fashion show in La Jolla raises $125,000

The San Diego SparkleS Foundation’s children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon Sept. 17 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla hotel drew about 200 guests and raised $125,000 for five charities to support children in San Diego at risk of being trafficked and orphans in Ukraine and Armenia displaced by war.

“We are so lucky to people in our community who give generously to help vulnerable children,” said event organizer Kathy Kassardjian. “Our local youngsters performed musical numbers as well as modeled fashions from Macy’s Fashion Valley, Armani, Hidden Rose of La Jolla and Satori of Solana Beach.”

Donations are still being accepted and can be mailed to the SparkleS Foundation, P.O. Box 676067, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 or made online at bit.ly/3C4Qy6F.

La Jolla residents host fundraiser for San Diego nonprofit

La Jolla residents Bill and Marissa Rastetter hosted a fundraiser at their home Sept. 17 for San Diego Squared, a nonprofit that promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and careers for students in underserved communities throughout the region.

San Diego life sciences pioneer Bill Rastetter is the co-founder and board chairman of San Diego Squared.

The fundraiser attracted more than 175 guests, many of whom were representatives of STEM-driven companies.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆