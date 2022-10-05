Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A radiant sunrise at La Jolla Cove. (John Dozois)
A cormorant tries to get dry at La Jolla Cove. (Helen Starkweather)
A yellow hibiscus decorates the White Sands retirement community. (Anne Spackman)
Leopard sharks frolic off La Jolla Shores in early September. (Charlie Bayne)
Rio appears ready to swallow up the sun as it retreats below the horizon. (Axel de Torsiac)
Surfer Soleil Errico goes for a ride at Scripps Pier. (Jeff Mangelsdorf)
The sun makes a colorful exit for the day as seen from the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. (Greg Wagner)
Flowers reach for the sky on a clear, sunny day. (Darryl Templer)
A splash of color by the seashore. (Joan Plaehn)
A snowy egret pauses for a stretch. (Penny Wilkes)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
