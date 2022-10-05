Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A radiant sunrise at La Jolla Cove.
1/10
A radiant sunrise at La Jolla Cove.  (John Dozois)
A cormorant tries to get dry at La Jolla Cove.
2/10
A cormorant tries to get dry at La Jolla Cove.   (Helen Starkweather)
A yellow hibiscus decorates the White Sands retirement community.
3/10
A yellow hibiscus decorates the White Sands retirement community.  (Anne Spackman)
Leopard sharks frolic off La Jolla Shores in early September.
4/10
Leopard sharks frolic off La Jolla Shores in early September.  (Charlie Bayne)
Rio appears ready to swallow up the sun as it retreats below the horizon.
5/10
Rio appears ready to swallow up the sun as it retreats below the horizon.  (Axel de Torsiac)
Surfer Soleil Errico goes for a ride at Scripps Pier.
6/10
Surfer Soleil Errico goes for a ride at Scripps Pier.  (Jeff Mangelsdorf)
The sun makes a colorful exit for the day as seen from the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
7/10
The sun makes a colorful exit for the day as seen from the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Greg Wagner)
Flowers reach for the sky on a clear, sunny day.
8/10
Flowers reach for the sky on a clear, sunny day.  (Darryl Templer)
A splash of color by the seashore.
9/10
A splash of color by the seashore.  (Joan Plaehn)
A snowy egret pauses for a stretch.
10/10
A snowy egret pauses for a stretch.  (Penny Wilkes)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

