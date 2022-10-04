Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 6-13

Thursday, Oct. 6

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Oct. 7

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a pair of Halloween-themed socks and a $25 The Cottage gift card for use another day. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. The club will install new officers and induct new members after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 9

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 10

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Osler Lane near Biomedical Research Facility 2, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 13

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:15 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆