Photo gallery: Past and current Vikings celebrate La Jolla High’s centennial at homecoming and party
As part of La Jolla High School’s celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Vikings gave past and current students and supporters a night to remember Sept. 30.
A party preceding that evening’s homecoming football game — during which La Jolla defeated San Diego High — was held at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on campus for Vikings alumni to peruse old yearbooks and catch up.
At the game, alumni had a special section by the end zone, and just before halftime, San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, presented the school with a proclamation honoring the centennial.
At the half, alumni could ride and walk in a parade on the school track alongside current students.
— Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆
