Photo gallery: Past and current Vikings celebrate La Jolla High’s centennial at homecoming and party

Current La Jolla High students celebrate the school's centennial with confetti at the homecoming football game Sept. 30.
1/17
Current La Jolla High students celebrate the school’s centennial with confetti at the homecoming football game Sept. 30.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Norma Turner from the La Jolla High School class of 1945 gets a ride in the school's homecoming parade from girls water polo coach Amy Jennings.
2/17
Norma Turner from the La Jolla High School class of 1945 gets a ride in the school’s homecoming parade from girls water polo coach Amy Jennings.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Vikings alumni sit near the end zone to cheer on the La Jolla High School football team Sept. 30.
3/17
Vikings alumni sit near the end zone to cheer on the La Jolla High School football team Sept. 30.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava (left) presents a proclamation to La Jolla High School Principal Chuck Podhorsky and Athletic Director Aaron Quesnell.
4/17
San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava (left) presents a proclamation to La Jolla High School Principal Chuck Podhorsky and Athletic Director Aaron Quesnell.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla High School homecoming parade Sept. 30 featured alumni from across the decades.
5/17
The La Jolla High School homecoming parade Sept. 30 featured alumni from across the decades.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Homecoming parade marchers celebrate La Jolla High School's 100th anniversary.
6/17
Homecoming parade marchers celebrate La Jolla High School’s 100th anniversary.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High School cheerleaders perform to kick off the halftime show of the Sept. 30 homecoming football game.
7/17
La Jolla High School cheerleaders perform to kick off the halftime show of the Sept. 30 homecoming football game.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla High School Vikings take the field for the second half of the homecoming game against San Diego High.
8/17
The La Jolla High School Vikings take the field for the second half of the homecoming game against San Diego High.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Homecoming Vi-King Aiden Sandoval and Vi-Queen Bailee Rodriguez
9/17
Homecoming Vi-King Aiden Sandoval and Vi-Queen Bailee Rodriguez  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High School singers perform the national anthem before the Sept. 30 football game.
10/17
La Jolla High School singers perform the national anthem before the Sept. 30 football game.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Former La Jolla High School Vikings mingle at an alumni party Sept. 30 at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on campus.
11/17
Former La Jolla High School Vikings mingle at an alumni party Sept. 30 at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on campus.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Amy Randel, Vicki Eveleth, Lisa Lipschitz and Rick Eveleth share some poolside time before La Jolla High's homecoming football game Sept. 30.
12/17
Amy Randel, Vicki Eveleth, Lisa Lipschitz and Rick Eveleth share some poolside time before La Jolla High’s homecoming football game Sept. 30.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Linda Dowley, Dana Irwin and Meg Davis
13/17
Linda Dowley, Dana Irwin and Meg Davis  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High School graduates Tom Murphy, Cathy Schriever and John Vorgeas
14/17
La Jolla High School graduates Tom Murphy, Cathy Schriever and John Vorgeas  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Vikings alumni Izzy and Coco Tihanyi
15/17
Vikings alumni Izzy and Coco Tihanyi  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Terry and Greg Cooper
16/17
Terry and Greg Cooper  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Alumni and family members look at old La Jolla High School yearbooks at a party Sept. 30.
17/17
Alumni and family members look at old La Jolla High School yearbooks at a party Sept. 30.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
As part of La Jolla High School’s celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Vikings gave past and current students and supporters a night to remember Sept. 30.

La Jolla High School opens for students Monday, Aug. 29, and will celebrate its centennial this year.

Story gallery: The Age of the Vikings series: A look at La Jolla High School on its 100th anniversary

A party preceding that evening’s homecoming football game — during which La Jolla defeated San Diego High — was held at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on campus for Vikings alumni to peruse old yearbooks and catch up.

At the game, alumni had a special section by the end zone, and just before halftime, San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, presented the school with a proclamation honoring the centennial.

At the half, alumni could ride and walk in a parade on the school track alongside current students.

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon

