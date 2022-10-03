Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Murals of La Jolla’s annual Parking Lot Party draws on art appreciation

Artist Jean Lowe, Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha and artist Kelsey Brookes gather at the Parking Lot Party on Oct. 2.
1/8
Artist Jean Lowe, Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha and artist Kelsey Brookes gather at the Parking Lot Party on Oct. 2.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha thanks guests at the project's Parking Lot Party on Oct. 2.
2/8
Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha thanks guests at the project’s Parking Lot Party on Oct. 2.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Artist Chitra Ganesh, in front of her new mural, "Resurgence," talks about the importance of public art.
3/8
Artist Chitra Ganesh, in front of her new mural, “Resurgence,” talks about the importance of public art.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Party-goers pack the Flower Pot Cafe & Bakery on Fay Avenue beneath Chitra Ganesh's new mural, "Resurgence" (right).
4/8
Party-goers pack the Flower Pot Cafe & Bakery on Fay Avenue beneath Chitra Ganesh’s new mural, “Resurgence” (right).  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Patsy Marino, chairwoman of the Murals of La Jolla art advisory committee, thanks the project's sponsors.
5/8
Patsy Marino, chairwoman of the Murals of La Jolla art advisory committee, thanks the project’s sponsors.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Abby Weiss, Lisa Braun Glazer, Jeff Glazer and Alan Gleicher attend the annual Murals of La Jolla Parking Lot Party.
6/8
Abby Weiss, Lisa Braun Glazer, Jeff Glazer and Alan Gleicher attend the annual Murals of La Jolla Parking Lot Party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Wall sponsors Charles Myers, Ashley LaMontagne and Armone Sullivan meet up at the Flower Pot Cafe & Bakery for the Murals of La Jolla Parking Lot Party.
7/8
Wall sponsors Charles Myers, Ashley LaMontagne and Armone Sullivan meet up at the Flower Pot Cafe & Bakery for the Murals of La Jolla Parking Lot Party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Paul Jacobs and Nancy Browar attend the Parking Lot Party on Oct. 2.
8/8
Paul Jacobs and Nancy Browar attend the Parking Lot Party on Oct. 2.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Share

Murals of La Jolla brought together artists and supporters Oct. 2 in an annual tradition to celebrate public art in the community.

The Parking Lot Party, held annually on the first Sunday in October, is intended to thank the donors who have helped Murals of La Jolla maintain its presence in The Village, The Shores and Bird Rock.

Murals of La Jolla is a project of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library. It began in 2010 to commission public art on private property throughout La Jolla.

Currently, 15 murals are on display. Artworks are rotated every few years to accommodate “the ever-changing creative landscape of our Village,” said Patsy Marino, chairwoman of the project’s art advisory committee.

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local news is more important then ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please become a supporter of the La Jolla Light today by clicking here.

The Parking Lot Party took place at the newly opened Flower Pot Cafe & Bakery beside the latest mural installation, “Resurgence,” at 7540 Fay Ave.

“Resurgence” artist Chitra Ganesh said artwork in public places has been all the more important given the precarious climate for museums caused by closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really wonderful to know that this kind of work could be accessed by so many people and also be seen over and over again regularly,” she said.

Ganesh said “the best iteration of experiencing a work of art is similar to experiencing a piece of music. You can see it and understand it and relate to it in an endless number of ways, depending on how you’re feeling that day and what else you’ve been thinking about.” ◆

News LifestyleArt Photo GalleriesEvents
Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement